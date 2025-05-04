"Because I had your children": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy comes clean on her 'embarrassing confession'

Amy Earnhardt, wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently revealed an 'embarrassing confession.' Speaking on her podcast show, Bless Your'Hardt alongside her husband, Amy opened up on the time she had to use the restroom urgently.

She prefaced her confession by claiming she's anxious about sharing it and wants 'no judgement.' Amy revealed that she went to a store opening with her friends in Charlotte on Thursday dressed in a 'really pretty white lace dress.' She had a cocktail before the event but no food.

As she left and got in her car, she felt the need to use the bathroom. However, there was none around her, not even in the store. Following this, she got in her car and decided to stop at the next gas station she came across. But when she did find one, it was one of those 'old school' ones which are like 'a hut in the middle.'

"I'm like, 'Well, I'm screwed because at this point, nothing is around here.' So, I just like try to get my mind right and I'm like, I'm just going to go down the road and find the first place I can pull over. And it's like 7:00, 7:30 at this point at night," Amy described. [21:05]

She then reached South Charlotte at night, pulled over in a little neighborhood near a wine shop that was open at that time.

But as she did, she saw one other lady who had also stopped at the same time as her.

"I'm like, 'She's going to beat me to the door.' At this point, I get out of the car and I just walk on the side of the building and I had to pee down my legs. On my shoes. It was the most horrible feeling on the on the planet. It's your fault. This only happened because I had your children," she revealed.

Amy added that she ruined her favorite shoes and the whole experience was 'so bad.'

Amy revealed how Dale Earnhardt Jr. reacted to when she got home on that Thursday evening

As Amy Earnhardt left for home on that Thursday evening, and she had texted her friends a picture of her feet, she texted Dale Earnhardt Jr. But before she went home, she made a pit stop at Taco Bell because she was 'really hungry.'

Amy recalled having a double-decker in a Mexican Pizza in her dirty dress, and as she reached home, she described:

"I was trying to to sneak in the house without anybody giving me a hug or talking to me. I get upstairs, the girls are going to brush their teeth and Dale comes in and I'm in the shower. He's like, 'Why are you in the shower?' And I was like, 'I peed my pants.' And he's like, 'Oh man.' He just walks off. He's like, 'I don't really know what to do with that, but I'm not going to bring her down.'" [23:50]

This prompted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to admit that he felt sorry that he wasn't there to 'save' his wife at that moment.

But Amy claimed that nobody could've saved her at that point as there was 'no stopping it.'

