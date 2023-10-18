“Beef, it's what's for dinner”: Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney’s online banter sends NASCAR fans into a frenzy

After a week of racing controversy, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney engaged in a friendly social media banter.

This came following the Cup Series race at Las Vegas, where Baney finished sixth. But shortly after the race, Blaney was disqualified as NASCAR found that the left-front shock did not meet the required length as outlined in the rulebook.

But the penalty was later overturned after a more thorough investigation and Blaney was again reinstated to his original finishing place. This series of incidents led to a friendly banter between Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney on X, which was formally known as Twitter.

This friendly back and forth-between the drivers left NASCAR fans in a frenzy. Some came up with the best comments.

"Beef, it's what's for dinner" one fan wrote

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The overall exchange between the drivers was very light-hearted and done in a friendly manner. Fans already knew that the two drivers were engaging in a friendly conversation. The second race of the Round of 8 is scheduled for this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ryan Blaney pokes fun at Bubba Wallace during a friendly Twitter feud

After this past weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas, Blaney was disqualified for using an illegal shock. His friend, Bubba Wallace took to X to make fun of Blaney. He wrote,

"P Illegal Shock yesterday 👍"

But the penalty didn't stay for long and Blaney was reinstated his original result. The reveal of the penalty sent Wallace down the order. However, the points were not that important for Wallace since he was already eliminated from the playoffs during the last round.

But Blaney is still currently fighting for the championship and decided to poke fun at his friend, who was suspended last year from Homestead after intentionally colliding with Kyle Larson the weekend prior.

Expand Tweet

Bubba responded by showing Blaney a video of him spinning out during the race after choosing the incorrect gear as he was leaving pit road, saying that he had learnt what not to do from watching the race.

Expand Tweet

The friendly banter continued back and forth which entertained the fans. After a couple of jabs and fun Bubba asked Blaney if he wanted beers later and Blaney responded that he's more of a bourbon kind of guy.