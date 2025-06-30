“Been extremely good to me”: NASCAR veteran opens up on Tony Stewart dynamic

Kenny Wallace opened up about his friendship with NASCAR legend Tony Stewart in an X post. He recalled him being the first guest of his podcast, “Kenny Conversation”, and also the 100th guest on the show.

Ad

Stewart, also known as "Smoke", is a legendary name in American motorsports, recognized for his versatility. During his NASCAR career from 1999-2016, Stewart won a total of 49 Cup Series races, with three Cup championships: 2002, 2005, and in 2011. He made history by becoming the first champion in NASCAR Cup Series history as a driver-owner since Alan Kulwicki in 1992.

His 62 national series wins in NASCAR reflect wins from the Xfinity Series and Truck Series, proving him as a complete driver as he accomplished not only wins, but also competed at a very high level. Stewart became the only driver in history to win championships in both IndyCar and NASCAR, proving he could transition and adapt to different forms of racing.

Ad

Trending

Kenny Wallace shared a post on X, recalling what the NASCAR legend once said to him:

"Great picture. Tony Stewart said to me, 'Herman, it is dirt racing that you and I have in common'. Tony has been extremely good to me. He did Number 1 and number 100 Kenny conversations."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Wallace has been around the NASCAR circuit for over 25 years, making him a veteran of the sport with proven longevity and competition across several series. His 18 years in the Cup Series consisted of 344 starts and 27 top-10 finishes, but no wins. Wallace's highest finish in the championship is 22nd, which he accomplished in 1999.

Tony Stewart comments after escaping a massive NHRA Top Fuel explosion

Tony Stewart survived a terrifying incident during the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals at Norwalk, Ohio, when his 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragster exploded during qualifying.

Ad

While racing against Shawn Langdon, Stewart’s engine detonated mid-run, causing a massive fire that engulfed his car. Thanks to the protective canopy and swift response from safety crews, Stewart escaped unharmed and was able to climb out of the burning vehicle on his own.

Remarkably, just 30 minutes later, his car caught fire again during a second qualifying attempt, but Stewart once again walked away without injury. Afterwards, he reflected on the incident and said (via Taylor Kitchen on X):

Ad

"Well luckily being in canopy I don't feel a lot of anything is here, and you realize you know obviously it decells, real quick, you go from all those positive G's to know G's anymore, but if anybody needs their yard mode this week in the call I got a I got some bills to pay this week." [01:05]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on the ordeal, Tony Stewart maintained his trademark humor despite the severity of the crashes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.