"Been a few years": Denny Hamlin looking forward to his new NASCAR opportunity at Dover

Denny Hamlin recently opened up on his upcoming gig as a broadcaster at Dover. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will put on the hat of an analyst for the Xfinity Series race at Dover on Saturday, July 19. This was something on which co-host Jared Allen asked the veteran NASCAR driver for his thoughts on during an episode of the Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin podcast released on YouTube on July 15.

It's worth mentioning that in the 2025 season, Denny Hamlin has dealt with a variety of roles and responsibilities to a greater extent than usual. His primary job as the driver of the #11 team is one where he has excelled at with three wins so far and five finishes inside the top 5. Then there's his committments as the co-owner of 23XI Racing, one of two teams currently neck deep in an intense lawsuit against NASCAR over charter agreements.

Now heading into Dover in a new role as a broadcaster, Denny Hamlin remarked it would be an interesting experience as he shed light on his approach.

"It's been a few years. Well, look forward to it. Working with the old CW folks, Adam Alexander will be fun. I believe he was calling the Xfinity race when I was doing it back then as well. So, he's such a pro. I'm sure I'll have to be on some calls and I'll get my pre-race prep stuff. I'm gonna rely heavily on their statistician, their information people to feed me, race histories, who's been good here, blah, blah, blah," Hamlin described. [43:00]

Hamlin also emphasized that 'all that stuff' will be very important for him to become more knowledgeable in his analysis and commentary at Dover.

Denny Hamlin believed Kyle Busch should quit racing to pursue a career in broadcasting

During an episode of his podcast in March this year, Denny Hamlin gave a shout-out to his former teammate Kyle Busch. The two ex-JGR drivers raced in the same team until the 2x Cup champion left the organization to join Richard Childress Racing as the driver for the #8 car.

Since then, while Busch hasn't experienced the same level of consistent success he did at JGR, Denny Hamlin believed his future his bright. In fact, Hamlin insisted that Busch should quit racing to pursue a broadcasting role.

"What a great job. He should quit racing. He should quit racing. He called the Xfinity race and then I heard him on Flo doing the High Limit Race as well. I thought he was good man. I know we’ve been giving The CW their flowers all year on their play-by-play and how they are meshing," Hamlin said (via Awful Announcing).

The 44-year-old driver also added that Busch 'blended in' really well with the broadcasting team, almost as if he had been doing the gig for quite some time.

