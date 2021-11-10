Kyle Busch NASCAR crew chief Ben Beshore suspended after Phoenix infraction

Ben Beshore, crew chief for two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, has become the first to receive a NASCAR suspension for the next racing season. The racing body found Busch’s No. 18 Toyota had two lug nuts that were not secure in a post-race wheel inspection on pit row.

Busch, who was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in Round 12, finished seventh at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday and ninth overall in the points standings.

The suspension of Ben Beshore is not for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series points-paying opener at Daytona International Speedway's 2.5-mile oval. Instead, he will miss the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on February 6. In addition, the Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief has been handed a $20,000 fine.

Not the Ben Beshore's first suspension

Ben Beshore also missed Busch’s race at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 for the same infraction.

NASCAR also announced several other penalties resulting from the weekend in Phoenix, including Cliff Daniels, Kyle Larson’s championship crew chief. Larson won the title on Sunday, fending off four challenges down the stretch, three of whom were in the Championship 4.

Chris Gabehart (Denny Hamlin), James Small (Martin Truex Jr.), Jeremy Bullins (Brad Keselowski), and Jonathan Hassler (Wood Brothers Racing) were all $10,000 lighter for single lug nut violations.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Alex Yontz (Kauligh Racing) and Chris Gayle (Joe Gibbs Racing) were fined $5,000 each. Over in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Scott Zipadelli (Hattori Racing Enterprises) and Charles Denike (GMS Racing) were fined $2,500.

See the entire list below.

Penalty Report from Phoenix. Courtesy of NASCAR

