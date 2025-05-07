Ben Kennedy admits to 'traditional NASCAR racing' factor behind Homestead comeback

Ben Kennedy, a NASCAR Official, recently went on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to discuss the move of the championship race at the end of the season from Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026. He said that it fits right into the “pocket” of what NASCAR racing has been all about all these years.

NASCAR has announced that Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the 2026 Championship Weekend for all three national series, returning to the South Florida venue for the first time since 2019. The move is part of NASCAR’s new approach to rotating championship venues among marquee tracks, just like the NFL does with its annual Super Bowl.

Kennedy has talked about significant upgrades and hospitality improvements ahead of the finale. Homestead-Miami is known for its competitive nature, along with multi-groove racing, adding to the championship venue quality.

Kennedy explained that the use of Homestead Miami as the championship venue comes from the need to create the final race to be in line with the tradition of NASCAR racing.

"I think for us, we've said we want it to look and feel like what our fans expect of traditional NASCAR racing. So, short tracks, a mile and a half, fit right into that pocket. I'd say on top of that, we want to make sure that, you know, we prefer a warm weather climate," Kennedy said on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For him, a 1.5-mile oval track would be ideal for the final race, along with the weather during the finale being warmer in Florida.

"We're not going to rule anything in the northern states out for anyone that lives up north. But you know, it does help, especially being in early November, to have a climate that is going to be a little bit less unpredictable. Being in South Florida, it's beautiful that time of year in November, as we've seen in the past."

Kennedy is serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer. Being the great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., Kennedy is continuing the family tradition of leading the organization.

NASCAR executive VP Ben Kennedy comments on the future of championship rotation racetracks

NASCAR Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy has confirmed that the organization will begin rotating its Championship 4 race venues starting in 2026, moving away from the recent tradition of holding the finale at Phoenix Raceway. Kennedy expressed enthusiasm for the change, noting that rotating the championship location will introduce new dynamics, as different tracks may favor different teams and drivers. He believes this approach will add unpredictability and excitement to the championship, as some competitors may rise to the occasion at certain venues while others may face new challenges.

"Yes, mixing it up, and I think you are going to see different teams and different drivers as we move this championship around," Kennedy told about the move to ESPN. "Some are going to rise to the occasion, and others aren't. It's going to be interesting to see how that plays out."

Kennedy emphasized that while the playoff format will largely remain intact, the open-wheel racing body will continue to introduce small changes to maintain a high level of unpredictability and keep fans engaged.

