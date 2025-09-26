Ben Kennedy to expand power as NASCAR track chief Chip Wile chooses family over 200 days of travel

NASCAR’s senior track executive, Chip Wile, has announced his plan to step down from his role after the 2025 season, as Ben Kennedy will now take on his duties. Wile's tenure was important for the sport’s evolution, and his departure will mark a transition in the sport's operations.

Ad

Wile’s experience has come after years of extensive travel, often exceeding 200 days annually. He began his career in the sport, spending 13 years with Bill Davis Racing and Turner Motorsports before eventually joining the governing body of NASCAR. He slowly moved his way up the ranks and became the sport's first chief track properties officer in 2021.

Chip Wile spoke on his decision and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity he was presented with. He said, via Sports Business Journal:

Ad

Trending

"What the France family has done for me and our family is beyond measure. They have changed our lives, and I am so grateful. But at some point, you have to take a step back and say, ‘I’ve got four years left with my boys before college, and being on an airplane every weekend isn’t what I want to be doing."

Ad

Under Wile’s leadership, NASCAR’s venues have undergone significant transformations, enhancing fan experiences and modernizing facilities. Ben Kennedy will now take up the role, as he recently shared his feelings about NASCAR's major exhibition events.

Ben Kennedy shares his views on The Clash and All-Star race

Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn

NASCAR's executive vice president, Ben Kennedy, emphasized the importance of The Clash and the All-Star Race. The two exhibition events play pivotal roles in the sport's evolution and outreach, even though they don't award points to drivers.

Ad

Talking at a press conference in August 2025, Kennedy discussed the events and highlighted their importance in NASCAR's popularity.

"It’s been more of your kind of traditional, expected tracks, but your points-paying type of facilities." Ben Kennedy said, via Jayski.com.

Kennedy opened up about the idea behind the Clash, which appeals to both traditional fans and newcomers to the sport.

"The Clash has been something that has had a little bit of a different spin on it in the sense that it’s been created for both traditional fans and some of your newer fans as well,” Kennedy added.

Talking more about exhibition events, Ben Kennedy mentioned that through these races, NASCAR continues to honor its legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.