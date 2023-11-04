Ben Rhodes wins 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship as Christian Eckes wins race in Phoenix

Ben Rhodes has won the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship, concluding the season in Phoenix.

Piloting the No. 99 Ford F-150 for ThorSport Racing, Rhodes clinched his second career championship. The 26-year-old driver's fifth-place finish in the final race of the season at the Phoenix Raceway sealed the title.

In a race that was marred by multiple cautions and restarts, Ben Rhodes finished ahead of the remaining Championship 4 contenders — Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, and Grant Enfinger — for the triumph.

Meanwhile, Christian Eckes of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, who narrowly missed the playoffs, had an exceptional outing as he clinched the race victory. The win marked Eckes' fourth triumph of the season, capping off a strong campaign for the driver.

Jake Garcia secured an impressive second-place finish, followed by Chase Purdy in third and Jesse Love in fourth.

Veteran driver Grant Enfinger barely missed out on the championship after contending strongly for the majority of the race. He came in sixth. Dean Thompson, Kaden Honeycutt, Tanner Gray, and Nick Sanchez rounded off the top 10.

Defending champion Zane Smith finished in the 25th position. He will now shift his focus to the Cup Series as the 24-year-old is set to join Trackhouse Racing for the upcoming season.

Corey Heim, driving for Tricon Garage, crossed the finish line in the 18th position. His car sustained damage in an incident that also involved Carson Hocevar. Unfortunately for Hocevar, he was unable to complete the race, ultimately ranking 29th.

Ben Rhodes breaks multiple records after winning the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series Championship

With the victory, Rhodes sealed his name in the Truck Series history books. His latest title win, in addition to his triumph in 2021, makes Rhodes, 26, the youngest multi-time Truck Series champion.

Furthermore, Ben Rhodes joins an elite group of drivers who have achieved multiple Truck Championships. The list includes the likes of four-time champion Ron Hornaday Jr., three-time champions Jack Sprague and Matt Crafton, and two-time champion Todd Bodine.

With Rhodes' victory, Ford has now won the Craftsman Truck Series Championship for the fourth time. This was their third victory in the last five years.

Meanwhile, it was also the second straight title for the Ford F-150 after Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith won the title in 2022.