"Best mom to our badass kids": Kyle Busch pens a heartfelt Valentine's Day note for wife Samantha

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch uploaded a post on his Instagram on February 14, 2025, as he shared pictures of his wife Samantha Busch, and wished her partner on Valentine's Day. The Richard Childress Racing driver uploaded four pictures on his profile, as the caption conveyed Samatha as the “best mom”.

The first slide had Kyle Busch and Samantha on a beach as the NASCAR driver lifted his wife in his arms as the romantic picture was clicked. The next two pictures were of Samantha Busch with her daughter Lennix and with her son Brexton respectively. In the picture with Brexton, Samantha helped her son get ready for a race.

The last picture was a family photo of all four members at the Tulsa Shootout, where Brexton won the Junior Sprint A-Main race in 2025. Kyle Busch wrote a wholesome caption for his wife on Valentine's Day as it read:

“Happy Valentine's Day to my wife! Thank you for always being there for me, and being the best mom to our badass kids. Wouldn't want to tackle life with anyone else!”

Samantha Busch shared Kyle Busch's post on her Instagram story as the caption read:

“My forever Valentine”

Image credits: Instagram/@samanthabusch (https://www.instagram.com/stories/samanthabusch/3567949736646701580/)

Kyle and Samantha started dating in 2008 and tied the knot a couple of years later in 2010. Samantha struggled with miscarriages and the IVF treatment helped her as Brexton was born in 2015 followed by Lennix being welcomed into the world in 2022. Kyle Busch’s wife then became an IVF advocate and even wrote a book about infertility titled, “Fighting Infertility”.

Kyle Busch had a disappointing 2024 season in NASCAR as the Richard Childress Racing driver ended the season 20th in the championship.

Kyle Busch on his chances of winning the 2025 Daytona after 20 years of trying

Kyle Busch has been racing in NASCAR for over two decades and has participated in 19 Daytona 500s, yet hasn't managed to win a single one. The closest Busch came to a Daytona 500 win was the 2019 race where he finished P2 after starting the race P31.

The 2025 race will be Busch's 20th attempt at the prestigious NASCAR race. Talking about his chances of winning the race, Busch said:

“You’d certainly like to hope so. Twenty years of trying. There was another storied racer of the past that won on his 20th try, and that was a pretty big deal. He was a former RCR driver as well, so it’d certainly be nice to win that race and do it with RCR in the No. 8 Zone Chevrolet. So that would be pretty cool.”

Busch compared his 20th attempt to Dale Earnhardt, who won the 1998 Daytona 500 on his 20th try driving for Richard Childress Racing. The 67th Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday (Feb. 16).

