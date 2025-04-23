“Best for us to part ways”: Spire Motorsport explains Rodney Childers split in new statement

Spire Motorsports and veteran NASCAR crew chief, Rodney Childers, have parted ways less than a year into their collaboration. Jeff Dickerson, the co-owner of Spire Motorsports, acknowledged the problems with “team dynamic” in a statement on X.

The two parties have mutually agreed to go separate ways after just nine races into the season, in a surprising development of the Cup Series season. He was brought in at the start of the 2025 season to lead the #7 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley. Childers joined the team after spending a fruitful 11-year tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The change came about when SHR announced the closure of its operations at the end of the 2024 season. Childers was brought into the team to improve their competitiveness and based on their new policy to bring in established talent to lead the team to their success. Childers commented on his leaving the team, saying he wanted to spend some time with his family.

Jeff Dickerson commented on Spire Motorsports and Rodney Childers going their separate ways after the brief stint. He referred to Childers as a championship-winning crew chief and acknowledged the challenges with team dynamics and where they are as a project. Dickerson showered confidence in Childers and his next role in motorsports. The statement from Spire Motorsports read:

"NASCAR is an ever-evolving sport and the path to improvement isn't always comfortable. The break in the Cup Series schedule gave us a chance to evaluate where we are as a program. We took the opportunity to discuss the best paths forward for everyone involved and the team and Rodney agreed that it would be best for us to part ways. Rodney has worked at the highest level of our sport for 20 years, and he knows what it takes to win championships. "

"With that in mind, we collectively acknowledged challenges with the team dynamic. Having the right combination of talent is just as important as the results on track. As we move in a new direction it is not lost on us that Rodney has been an invalu- able asset to our organization, as he will continue to be for others in this sport."

Rodney Childers began his career as a driver, where he started racing at the age of 12 in karting. He progressed to late model racing in 1997. In 2000, he made his single NASCAR Busch Series start at Myrtle Beach Speedway. By 2003, he retired from racing and started working off the track as a mechanic for Penske-Jasper Racing and quickly advanced to Evernham Motorsports as a crew chief. Childers’ breakout happened when he left for Michael Waltrip Racing, where he won the Coca-Cola 600. In 2014, he was hired by SHR to build a team from scratch. He achieved phenomenal success in his first season by winning the championship with Kevin Harvick, he followed it up with a runner-up in the championship in 2025.

Rodney Childers dropped an unfiltered take on Kasey Kahne's NASCAR return

Rodney Childers offered an unfiltered and supportive take on Kasey Kahne’s recent NASCAR return at Rockingham Speedway after a six-and-a-half-year hiatus. Kahne, driving the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, surprised many by posting a strong fourth-place qualifying run and showing competitive speed early in the race.

However, his promising comeback was derailed around lap 52 when an on-track incident involving Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich and Katherine Legge caused Kahne to crash hard into the wall. Despite the setback, Kahne managed to return to the race and fought back to finish 14th after a post-race disqualification of another driver.

"Not sure anyone thought @kaseykahne would show up, the fastest 10 lap avg in practice, qual top 5, and have a legitimate chance of winning before getting caught up in something not of his doing. Extremely hard to do after being out of a car for that long. He’s always been fast," Childers wrote on X.

Childers praised Kahne’s performance, highlighting how difficult it is to be competitive after such a long absence from NASCAR.

