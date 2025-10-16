“Bet Hendrick got that done”: NASCAR fans react as Kaulig Racing fires Ty Dillon’s spotter after costly William Byron crash in Vegas

Ty Dillon’s spotter, Joe White, has been fired as a result of last week’s incident between the Kaulig Racing driver and Hendrick Motorsports ace, William Byron. The news surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) through a post by White himself.

White further mentioned that he wasn’t going to call races for Dillon next year, anyway. But he was going to be with Kaulig in some other role. But not anymore. Sharing more information on the shakeup, FOX journalist Bob Pockrass wrote,

“AJ Allmendinger spotter Frank Deiny is now listed as spotter for Ty Dillon ... TJ Bell is now listed as spotter for AJ Allmendinger.”

Fans reacted to White’s post that Pockrass reposted with his own comments. One of them suggested that it was Hendrick Motorsports’ doing. After all, Hendrick Motorsports does have an ongoing internal partnership with Kaulig Racing.

“Bet Hendrick got that done 1000%” the fan wrote.

Another fan thought that White was being made the “escape” goat. They wrote,

“He's the escape goat.”

Here are a few other reactions to Pockrass’ post:

“So he got fired because Ty Dillon is an idiot that doesn't know how to put his hand out the window and wave to the drive behind him that he's pitting?” a fan wondered.

“Why would you take AJ’s spotter from him and not make Ty take the new guy?” another questioned.

“I don't know what did or did not happen on the spotter stand,” a fan commented. “But the driver holds the wheel. Dillon was running about 65th, so he shouldn't have been on the racing line there with 30 to go and the leaders in his mirror.”

“Kaulig probably thinks getting a new spotter is safer for everyone than Ty driving with one hand,” someone added.

Ty Dillon is now focused on next week’s (October 19, Sunday) race at Talladega Superspeedway. Dillon didn’t make the playoffs this year, but can still contend for wins over the next few weeks.

Named the YellaWood 500, the 188-lap race at the iconic 2.660-mile, tri-oval superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, will be televised on USA (2 pm ET onwards). Fans can also listen to its exclusive radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Kaulig Racing Chief Executive Officer doesn’t hold Ty Dillon responsible for the latter’s incident with William Byron

Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice thought that Ty Dillon wasn’t the one to blame for what happened between the No. 10 driver and Hendrick Motorsports ace, William Byron. The way he saw it, it’s all a part of racing.

Rice also mentioned that even if Dillon had signalled Byron, it wouldn’t have mattered a lot as he thought Byron wouldn’t have noticed it sitting “too far back in the racecar.”

“I hate placing blame on somebody that was actually just running his own race,” Rice said of Ty Dillon in a recent statement. I don’t feel like they were in the wrong.”

“You would have never seen his hand out the window. I don’t care, he could have had his hand all the way out the window. You’re not going to see it, they sit too far back in the racecar. You can’t see out of those cars anyway,” he added.

NASCAR said Wednesday that the sanctioning body will review it as soon as possible. However, there hasn’t been any update on the same yet.

