Richard Childress Racing and BetMGM partner for Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

BetMGM and NASCAR already have a relationship

The NASCAR car sponsorship world has now moved into sports betting as BetMGM and Richard Childress Racing will begin a multi-faceted partnership starting at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this Sunday. It will be the first agreement of its kind. BetMGM is an Authorized Gaming Partner of NASCAR.

Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Camaro. Rendering courtesy of Kirvin Doak Communications for BetMGM.

BetMGM to fully sponsor Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick

The Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Camaro, driven by Austin Dillon, will be the first NASCAR racecar to be fully branded by the sports betting operator BetMGM. It will be wrapped in the BetMGM’s black and gold colors as it makes its debut in the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube (Fox/PRN, 3:30 p.m. ET).

Read more: NASCAR bringing star power to Las Vegas for big race weekend

Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Camaro. Rendering courtesy of Kirvin Doak Communications for BetMGM

The Richard Childress Racing No. 8 of Tyler Reddick will also be sponsored by BetMGM when the NASCAR Cup Series races on dirt for the first time at Bristol Motor Speedway on Mar. 28. Reddick is a two-time Xfinity Series Champion.

The first ever @NASCAR racecar to be fully branded by a sports betting operator 😏



Read more about it ⤵️ https://t.co/56qoT4LEwl — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

After a third-place finish in the Daytona 500, Dillon did not crack the top-ten in the two subsequent races. Not only will he be seeking his first victory of the season but is also looking to snap a winless streak at Las Vegas. He has been inside the top-ten just twice. He finished fifth in 2016, and fourth last year in eleven previous starts.

Reddick has just two Cup Series starts at LVMS. His best finish was P18 in the 2020 spring event. However, his Xfinity Series resume at that track includes a P8 in 2018 and a victory in the fall 2019 race. Reddick has also found the winner’s circle driving for Brad Keselowski in the Camping World Truck Series in 2016 after a P7 the previous season.

There’s still time to secure your #FoodCityDirtRace experience with Official Access from @PRIMESPORT. From official tickets and hotel accommodations to worry-free transportation and more…don’t miss out on the action!



Shop now: https://t.co/30N5jfhuGy

#ItsBristolBaby #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/wjnfMa6thE — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 3, 2021

When Reddick arrives at Bristol, he will have a leg up on many of the Cup regulars, having raced on dirt at Eldora Speedway as recently as 2016. In that Truck Series event, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Daniel Hemric, and William Byron were also in the field.