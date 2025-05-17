"Better than AA Baseball": William Byron commends Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned CARS Tour's strides

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron took a sly dig at FOX Sports, suggesting he'd rather watch the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-co-owned CARS Tour series on FS1 than a Minor League Baseball game. Byron praised the Late Model Stock Car racing series, which competed at North Wilkesboro Speedway ahead of the All-Star Race weekend.

The CARS Tour Series is co-owned by Dale Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton, and Trackhouse Racing. As part of the All-Star Race weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the series fielded both Pro Late Model and Late Model Stock cars. Typically streamed on FloRacing, the series made its FS1 broadcast debut during the North Wilkesboro event.

William Byron, who previously raced in JR Motorsports' Late Model program, praised the "competitive" CARS Tour series. With the Late Model race getting exposure on FS1 during the All-Star Race weekend, Byron remarked that he'd much rather watch the CARS Tour on TV than a Double-A baseball game or Minor League series.

In an interview with Frontstretch at North Wilkesboro, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

"It's cool! I'll be watching, I'm sure, if I get home on time. It's cool, those guys have a competitive series. It's better than, whatever AA Baseball is on or whatever, usually," Byron said. [4:22 onwards]

CARS Tour co-owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick joined Eric Brennan in the booth for both races. Kaden Honeycutt won the Pro Late Model race on Thursday, May 15, while Keelan Harvick delivered an impressive third-place finish in his first visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Kevin Harvick Inc.'s Landen Lewis won the Late Model Stock Car race on Friday night, May 16. Pro Late Model winner Kaden Honeycutt finished fourth in the race. The CARS Tour will return to North Wilkesboro for the season finale on October 18.

William Byron insists "business as usual" at HMS, despite busy month of May

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is making his second Double Attempt in May, competing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25. With All-Star weekend overlapping with Indy 500 qualifying, JR Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier will substitute for the #5 HMS driver in practice and qualifying.

Despite the busy month for Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron suggested that it's "business as usual" for the team on the NASCAR front. Byron said ahead of All-Star Race weekend via Frontstretch:

"It's been business as usual. I don't feel like it's been any different. I mean, his schedule's a lot different, but as far as the NASCAR stuff goes, it's same. No one's really acted different or anything like that." [5:40 onwards]

Alex Bowman was the highest-qualifying Hendrick Motorsports driver at North Wilkesboro, qualifying third, followed by William Byron in fifth and Chase Elliott in tenth. Bowman and Byron will compete in the first heat race, while Elliott will line up in the second heat race.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson will be qualifying his #17 Arrow McLaren Chevy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the weekend. He is expected to be back for the All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18, and will prioritize the Coke 600 over the Indy 500.

