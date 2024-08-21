"Big believer in less is more" - Chase Elliott names one major change he’d introduce if appointed NASCAR president

Former Cup and Xfinity Series champion Chase Elliott had a dismal finish to the FireKeepers Casino 400 race. Despite the setback, Elliott opened up about several topics regarding NASCAR during an interview with The Athletic's Jeff Gluck.

Starting in 6th place in Michigan, Elliott was likely looking for a strong finish. However, a last-lap contact with Ryan Blaney saw the two racers finish out of the Top-10. This resulted in the Georgia-based driver lose an opportunity to take the lead in the 2024 drivers' standings. With just two races remaining ahead of the Playoffs, Elliott will likely be focused on maximizing the results for a chance at winning the regular season.

Now, ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona, the Hendricks Motorsports driver took some time out to interact with NY Times senior journalist Jeff Gluck, answering their top 12 questions. Gluck questioned what Elliott would change if he was NASCAR president.

"The schedule. I look at a lot of other sports and I’m a big believer in less is more," Chase Elliott replied.

"A great example of that is the college football season. It’s pretty short; they play 12 games and then if your team makes it to the playoffs, they might play for another couple months — but they’re really only playing a couple games in those couple of months as they go through the playoff system," he added, explaining his 'less is more' statement.

Elliott ended the interview with a funny question for a fellow NASCAR driver, Ross Chastain.

A brief look at Chase Elliott's 2024 FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend, along with his Playoffs standing as of now

After a slow start for the 2024 Cup Series season, Chase Elliott was able to make up for the early deficit with consistent Top-10s and Top-5 finishes. The #9 driver won the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott entered the FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend in third place in the drivers' charts. Qualifying behind his championship rivals Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick, the 29-year-old was likely aiming for a Top-5 finish.

With good pit strategy throughout the race, Elliott was able to lead the race on lap 141. However, a caution flag in the final stage of the race caused Elliott to fall back to fifth place by the last lap. In an attempt to defend the position, he tried to cover the outside line.

However, while doing so, Elliott tagged Ryan Blaney, causing them both to lift off the throttle and lose position to the drivers around. The former ended the race in 15th position, while the latter ended in 18th place.

Here's a look at the video of the last-lap incident, posted on YouTube by NASCAR:

With the result in place, Chase Elliott now stands second in the drivers' championship, 10 points behind Tyler Reddick. As for the 2024 Playoffs, Elliott secured 7th place on the list with his win at Texas.

