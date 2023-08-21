Big boost for young NASCAR aspirants as sport explores ladder system for youths 

NASCAR is in the process of creating a youth ladder structure aimed at providing young drivers and their parents with a clearer roadmap to success in stock car racing.

The initiative, led by prominent executive Ben Kennedy, aims to establish a well-structured path to the pinnacle of stock car racing, helping young drivers reach the highest levels.

Over the past two decades, NASCAR has maintained its status as the premier racing league in the United States, attracting aspiring drivers.

Expand Tweet

Implementing a well-defined ladder system is crucial in ensuring a consistent stream of talented drivers who can enhance fan engagement and reinforce NASCAR's prominent position in the world of motorsports.

Playing a pivotal role in shaping this new system is Joey Dennewitz, a former executive at Spire Sports & Entertainment, who recently joined NASCAR as the managing director for weekly and touring series.

According to Sports Business Journal, Benjamin Kennedy made an exclusive statement:

"If you look back at our Cup drivers, everyone has a different path, Some will race short tracks, asphalt, dirt … late models, modifieds, all sorts of different vehicles.”

He added:

“For us, it’s about really thinking, ‘What are those paths they took to get to the Cup Series? What does it look like today? Can we be part of that path from bookend to bookend in the future?”

For Kennedy, scion of the France family and a 2023 SBJ Forty Under 40 awardee, the ladder system constitutes just one among various endeavors he's actively involved in, as part of motorsports push for modernization.

Evolution of Stock Car Racing: From Youth Pathways to Inclusive Initiatives

Stock car racing features three national racing series: the Craftsman Truck Series, the Xfinity Series as the second tier, and the premier Cup Series. In addition to these, there's the ARCA series and an array of regional series spanning the United States.

NASCAR's collaboration with the USAC series last year resulted in rebranding its quarter-midget youth series into the NASCAR Youth Series. The decision to establish a ladder system comes as Stock car racing contends with growing competition for emerging talent.

Formula One is making strides in the American market, bolstering talent pathways such as the newly introduced all-women F1 Academy junior circuit.

Meanwhile, IndyCar initiated the Race for Equality and Change program, aiming to expedite the inclusion of young Black and other minority drivers in the series. Motorsports already operates a similar initiative to cultivate diverse talent.

The introduction of a ladder system aimed at nurturing young talent within the NASCAR racing community marks a significant leap forward for aspiring drivers.

As the sport charts a course toward modernization and enhanced competitiveness, this initiative offers a clear and well-structured path for young enthusiasts to ascend through the ranks.