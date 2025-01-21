"Big bro & lil’ bro": Chase Briscoe captures adorable moment between sons

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe took to his social media account to share an adorable picture of his children. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver shared a picture of his son, Brooks, and his newborn son, Cooper.

In the picture shared by the JGR driver, Brooks can be seen feeding milk to his younger brother from the feeding bottle. The two little Briscoes looked at each other while they were at it. The adorable image garnered positive and wholesome responses from Chase Briscoe's close ones and followers.

Uploading the picture, Briscoe captioned it as,

"Big bro and lil' bro."

Here's the picture by Chase Briscoe:

Trending

In October, last year, Chase Briscoe's wife, Marissa, gave birth to twins — a boy, and a girl. The duo were the couple's second and third children. The names of the children were kept Copper Ivy (son) and Collins Ivy (daughter).

They were born just ahead of Briscoe's Cup Series Bank of America Roval 400 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. They were born three years after Briscoe's first child, Brooks was born in October 2021.

After getting married to Marissa, Chase and his wife were expecting their first child in 2020. However, Marissa unfortunately suffered a miscarriage in May of that year. Years down the line, the Briscoe family is now a family of five.

Chase Briscoe dedicated his race win to wife Marissa after death of his unborn daughter

Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing and Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports to claim victory at the 2020 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington. However, this one was far from just a victory.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 HighPoint.com Ford, celebrates with his wife, Marissa Briscoe, and son, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe - Source: Getty Images

Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, had lost their daughter that year after the latter had a miscarriage. The couple expected their daughter on December 1, 2020, but she didn't have a heartbeat. Amid this, Briscoe came down to do his duty, and in the end, he came out on top.

"This is for my wife," Briscoe said after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race win at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. "This has been the hardest week I've ever had to deal with."

"When I took the lead with 50 laps to go, I was crying in my car. This is more than a race win. This is the biggest win of my life after the toughest day of my life. To be able to beat the best there is, is so satisfying."

Besides dedicating the victory to his wife, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver also declared it his number-one victory, despite having so many wins under his belt; according to the #19 driver, no other victory topped the 2020 Xfinity Series win at Darlington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback