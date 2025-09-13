  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “Big part of my family’s lives”: Ryan Blaney shares personal memories of Bill Davis following his death

“Big part of my family’s lives”: Ryan Blaney shares personal memories of Bill Davis following his death

By Dipti Sood
Published Sep 13, 2025 03:21 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series Playoff Media Day - Source: Imagn
Ryan Blaney answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Ryan Blaney spoke about the death of longtime NASCAR team owner Bill Davis. He shared how close Davis and his wife, Gail, were to his family and how Davis helped many people in the sport.

Ad

The comments came in a video clip Steven Taranto of CBS Sports shared on X. He captioned it:

“Got some thoughts from Ryan Blaney on the death of Bill Davis, who was his father Dave's car owner for many years. Says Bill & his wife Gail were a big part of the Blaney's families lives and that he still heard from them via text before Bill's passing last week. Blaney also noted how many people Bill Davis helped in NASCAR from drivers to crew guys. "That was tough to hear for sure ... Just a guy who was amazing to everybody that unfortunately isn't with us anymore, but made a lot of good memories with a lot of good people."
Ad
Trending
Ad

In the video, Ryan Blaney said Davis and his wife were essential to his family’s life. He remembered spending time with them on their property and explained that the loss was personal for him.

“Gail and Bill were a big part of my family’s lives, a lot of great memories with them, up on their property just getting to know them, and Bill was a huge part of a lot of drivers careers, a lot of, crew members careers and they were at the end of the day just amazing people, and I still text with Gail every now and then, Bill used to text me every now and then… it was tought to hear for sure and I still hope Gail is doing the best she can.” Blaney said.
Ad

His father, Dave Blaney, drove for Bill Davis Racing for years. For Ryan Blaney, Davis was not just a team owner but also a family friend who stayed in touch until the end.

Davis, who died at 74, was one of NASCAR’s most successful team owners. His teams won in all three national series. Davis’ biggest wins came with Ward Burton in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 2001 and the Daytona 500 in 2002. His teams also scored 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and 24 in the Truck Series, and the 2008 championship with Johnny Benson Jr.

Ad

Davis worked with some of the biggest names in NASCAR. He gave Jeff Gordon his first ride in the Xfinity Series in 1991, where Gordon won Rookie of the Year. He also signed Bobby Labonte and had long success with Burton.

Born in 1951 in Arkansas, Davis built a trucking company before moving into racing in 1990. He and Gail moved to North Carolina to run their NASCAR team, which he sold in 2008. Afterward, Davis went into cattle farming. In 2016, he was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Ad

Ryan Blaney preferred face-to-face talks, but once resolved a Bowyer conflict over text

In 2015, Ryan Blaney was asked how he handles conflicts with other drivers. He said he preferred to deal with issues quickly, usually face-to-face. Blaney told USA TODAY:

“I’d like to try to reach out to them as quickly as possible, whether it’s in person or a call or a text. You’d rather do it in person, but it’s hard to wait until the next week if you don’t see them,”
Ad

Blaney was 20 and racing part-time that year across NASCAR’s top three series. He made 16 Cup starts with Wood Brothers Racing, finishing fourth at Talladega and seventh at Kansas. He also won two Xfinity races for Team Penske.

Blaney recalled a run-in with Clint Bowyer at New Hampshire, where he made contact and sent Bowyer into the wall. Since he wasn’t racing Cup for the next two weeks, he chose to text instead of waiting.

Ad
“I didn’t want to call him, because the service was terrible in New Hampshire. I thought it would be worse to call him and drop the call in the middle of our talk than to send him a text. Texting somebody is kind of the last thing I want to do, but I had to do it in that situation,” Blaney said.

Over the years, Ryan Blaney has built a reputation for moving past on-track conflicts. He avoids payback and prefers to talk it out, which has helped him maintain respect in the garage.

About the author
Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood

Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.

To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.

Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications