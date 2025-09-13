“Big part of my family’s lives”: Ryan Blaney shares personal memories of Bill Davis following his death

Ryan Blaney spoke about the death of longtime NASCAR team owner Bill Davis. He shared how close Davis and his wife, Gail, were to his family and how Davis helped many people in the sport.The comments came in a video clip Steven Taranto of CBS Sports shared on X. He captioned it:“Got some thoughts from Ryan Blaney on the death of Bill Davis, who was his father Dave's car owner for many years. Says Bill &amp; his wife Gail were a big part of the Blaney's families lives and that he still heard from them via text before Bill's passing last week. Blaney also noted how many people Bill Davis helped in NASCAR from drivers to crew guys. &quot;That was tough to hear for sure ... Just a guy who was amazing to everybody that unfortunately isn't with us anymore, but made a lot of good memories with a lot of good people.&quot;In the video, Ryan Blaney said Davis and his wife were essential to his family’s life. He remembered spending time with them on their property and explained that the loss was personal for him.“Gail and Bill were a big part of my family’s lives, a lot of great memories with them, up on their property just getting to know them, and Bill was a huge part of a lot of drivers careers, a lot of, crew members careers and they were at the end of the day just amazing people, and I still text with Gail every now and then, Bill used to text me every now and then… it was tought to hear for sure and I still hope Gail is doing the best she can.” Blaney said.His father, Dave Blaney, drove for Bill Davis Racing for years. For Ryan Blaney, Davis was not just a team owner but also a family friend who stayed in touch until the end.Davis, who died at 74, was one of NASCAR’s most successful team owners. His teams won in all three national series. Davis’ biggest wins came with Ward Burton in the Cup Series, including the Southern 500 in 2001 and the Daytona 500 in 2002. His teams also scored 11 wins in the Xfinity Series and 24 in the Truck Series, and the 2008 championship with Johnny Benson Jr.Davis worked with some of the biggest names in NASCAR. He gave Jeff Gordon his first ride in the Xfinity Series in 1991, where Gordon won Rookie of the Year. He also signed Bobby Labonte and had long success with Burton.Born in 1951 in Arkansas, Davis built a trucking company before moving into racing in 1990. He and Gail moved to North Carolina to run their NASCAR team, which he sold in 2008. Afterward, Davis went into cattle farming. In 2016, he was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.Ryan Blaney preferred face-to-face talks, but once resolved a Bowyer conflict over textIn 2015, Ryan Blaney was asked how he handles conflicts with other drivers. He said he preferred to deal with issues quickly, usually face-to-face. Blaney told USA TODAY:“I’d like to try to reach out to them as quickly as possible, whether it’s in person or a call or a text. You’d rather do it in person, but it’s hard to wait until the next week if you don’t see them,”Blaney was 20 and racing part-time that year across NASCAR’s top three series. He made 16 Cup starts with Wood Brothers Racing, finishing fourth at Talladega and seventh at Kansas. He also won two Xfinity races for Team Penske.Blaney recalled a run-in with Clint Bowyer at New Hampshire, where he made contact and sent Bowyer into the wall. Since he wasn’t racing Cup for the next two weeks, he chose to text instead of waiting.“I didn’t want to call him, because the service was terrible in New Hampshire. I thought it would be worse to call him and drop the call in the middle of our talk than to send him a text. Texting somebody is kind of the last thing I want to do, but I had to do it in that situation,” Blaney said.Over the years, Ryan Blaney has built a reputation for moving past on-track conflicts. He avoids payback and prefers to talk it out, which has helped him maintain respect in the garage.