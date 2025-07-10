"Biggest brain fade ever": Carson Hocevar recounts chaotic Mexico City crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Carson Hocevar recalled his Mexico City collision with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and termed it as his "biggest brain fade" moment. Speaking about the incident, Hocevar recounted how he chaotically nudged Stenhouse Jr. at the back and ruined his Mexico City Cup Series race in June this year.

Fresh from their Nashville standoff, Hocevar and Stenhouse Jr. arrived at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to race in the first Mexican race in over one and a half decades. However, it wasn't a race to remember for Stenhouse Jr., and certainly not for Hocevar.

The two drivers crashed with five laps to go. Hocevar nudged Stenhouse Jr. from behind and spun him. As a result, both of their races were ruined, leaving the HYAK Motorsports driver extremely furious.

Hocevar recalled the incident in the latest Dale Jr. Download podcast by Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media. The Spire Motorsports driver said about the race (58:30-59:10):

"I'm just the biggest brain fade ever. I just got in the corner and I was just like, "Oh, there's a corner here." And so, I went to the brakes. I locked up. I just got I just kind of got zoned out. I was just like, you know, just just banging gears. Just like, oh, now it's like five to go."

"And I'm just like, caution's not going to come out. Just Yep. Yep. Yep. You know, this feels normal. Oh, and for a minute, my guys thought I like passed out because my car just goes straight. And I am legitimately in there holding the wheel straight, either getting ready to turn right to go to the garage right there. Not actually, but I was just literally just sitting there," he added.

Shane van Gisbergen claimed the race win, ahead of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Carson Hocevar finished their race in 27th place and 34th place, respectively.

Angry Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit out at Carson Hocevar following Mexico City wreck

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was furious with Carson Hocevar after the Spire Motorsports driver hit him from behind and spun him, ruining his Mexico City race. After the race, Stenhouse Jr. confronted Hocevar inside his car and said:

“I’m going to beat your ass. You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me?”

Hocevar tried to pacify Stenhouse Jr., but the latter did not listen. He added:

"I don’t give a damn! I’m going to beat your ass when we get back into the States.”

Before this, the same two drivers were involved in a collision at the Nashville Cup Series race. While going round the backstretch, Carson Hocevar similarly nudged Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and sent him against the wall.

