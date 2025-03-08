"Bill France Jr. is flipping in his grave": Tony Stewart pulls no punches in his assessment of NASCAR's direction

Tony Stewart has never been one to shy away from giving his opinion. In a recent interview, the retired three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion gave his unfiltered thoughts on the current state of NASCAR.

In an interview via Bubba Radio Network, the 49-time Cup Series winner made it known that he still loves NASCAR. However, the decisions being made within the sport is what the 53-year-old takes issue with. Stewart referenced the late Bill France Jr., the former chief executive officer of NASCAR, and how he wouldn't be pleased with the decisions being made if he were around today. Stewart said:

"It's still a sport I love. I just don't like a lot of the decisions they made and the direction they're going and why they're going in it and how they make decisions and penalties and this and that. I feel like Bill France Jr. is flipping over multiple times in his grave right now going, 'What the hell is going on?'" (1:04 onwards)

Brian France, son of Bill France Jr. and grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., took over as the CEO and chairman of NASCAR in 2003. It's a position he held until 2018.

While Stewart believes France was a detriment to the sport, there's something France told the Indiana native that stuck with him to this day. Although Stewart might not agree with all of NASCAR's decisions, he knows the sport will be around for many generations to come. He added:

"NASCAR and I definitely don't see eye to eye, but I will say this. Brian France told me this, and I think Brian France is one of the worst things that ever happened in NASCAR, but the one thing that he did tell me was, 'This sport was here long before I got here and it'll be here long after I'm gone,' and that is absolutely correct." (0:25 onwards)

Stewart last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 2016. After retirement, he continued to co-own Stewart-Haas Racing with Gene Haas, fielding four full-time Cup Series teams. However, SHR ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season after 16 years of racing.

Tony Stewart's team signed extension with Dodge in NHRA

Tony Stewart is no longer involved in NASCAR as a driver or an owner, but that isn't the case in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Recently, his team, Tony Stewart Racing, signed an extension with the Dodge manufacturer in the series.

TSR took to Instagram on Friday to share the news, writing:

"#TSRnitro and #Dodge are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership extension in the @nhra. We’re looking forward to making more history on the drag strip."

The 2025 season is Tony Stewart's second in the NHRA. Last year, he won the NHRA Rookie of the Year award.

