Billionaire Rick Hendrick-led HMS launches bold new paint schemes for Kyle Larson's Double attempt

Hendrick Motorsports revealed Kyle Larson's livery for his Rick Hendrick/Arrow McLaren as he attempts the Indianapolis 500 - Charlotte Double once again this year. He took part in both races last year as well but wasn't able to accomplish it because of the difficult weather conditions on the tracks.

Larson is attempting to become the fifth driver in history to successfully attempt "the Double," which witnesses drivers participating in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis 500 on the same day. It becomes a complex strategy for the drivers as it is a logistical challenge to fly between the two tracks on the same day right after finishing a 500-mile event.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is prepared to race for an Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick team at the Indy 500. On the special occasion that the team has named the Hendrick1100, the team decided to unveil a one-off special paint scheme for the teams.

Both his Cup Series and IndyCar cars have the same paint scheme, witnessing a blend between blue and white in a contrasting mix. The Indy 500 car also has McLaren's signature orange on the nose, signifying the important of the relationship between the two teams as Larson prepares for the event.

Kyle Larson looks ahead optimistically as he aims to achieve Rick Hendrick's 1100 this season

Kyle Larson during the 2024 Indianapolis 500 (Source: Getty)

As mentioned, it is an incredibly difficult feat for drivers to attempt the Indy - Charlotte Double. While it is generally achievable, the physical and mental toll it takes on the driver and the logistical challenges it poses are quite hard to endure.

However, Kyle Larson is more than prepared. He aims to achieve the goal for Rick Hendrick this year. He mentioned that the team is not looking back at last year after the difficult stint they had.

"HendrickCars.com doesn’t change its paint scheme very often, but when they do, I feel like they go all in and really make it worthwhile,” Larson said. "These cars look awesome, and I think it’s exciting to have a fresh look and a fresh start to kick off this year’s Hendrick 1100 effort."

"Everyone involved is super optimistic and motivated by a second chance to do the double. We’re not focused on last year. We’re focused on all the opportunity we have now."

Billionaire Rick Hendrick's (as per Celebrity Net Worth) Hendrick Motorsports is currently the most successful team in the NASCAR field. This Double would be yet another achievement if Kyle Larson manages to pull it off this year.

