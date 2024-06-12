“Bit of a shock”: Chase Elliott’s crew chief on the surprising aspect of their association in NASCAR

Alan Gustafson, Chase Elliott's crew chief, recently pointed to the one aspect of their association he feels surprised by. Before Elliot, Gustafson served as a crew chief to many big names in NASCAR, including Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch, and Mark Martin.

But it has been his pairing with Chase Elliott that has turned out to be the most successful one so far in his career. Since joining Elliott as his crew chief in 2016, Gustafson has won 19 races alongside the Hendricks Motorsports' #9 driver.

Before working with Elliot, Gustafson served as Jeff Gordon's crew chief from 2011 to 2015. He worked with Kyle Busch from 2005 to 2007, and with Mark Martin in 2009 and 2010. In a recent interview with Racer.com, Gustafson, who is in his 20th year as a NASCAR crew chief, expressed his surprise when he was told about his long-term association with Chase Elliot. Gustafson said,

"For us to be the longest (tenured) is a bit of a shock because it doesn’t feel that way."

The crew chief claimed he was "really proud" of the relationships he has shared with his drivers. Gustafson added that he and his drivers are still good friends and share a good relationship, something that extends to Elliott as well.

"I feel that way with Chase. We have a great relationship and it still feels very new; it doesn’t feel old and stagnant. In any relationship in life, it kind of wears over time, and I don’t have that impression or feeling," Gustafson added.

Chase Elliott claims Alan Gustafson lets him be himself

Speaking to Kevin Harvick on an episode of the "Happy Hour" podcast in May this year, Chase Elliott opened up on his relationship with Alan Gustafson.

Elliott called Gustafson a "head down and focused on doing his job" type of professional, who makes sure he's elevating the entire team to be better, making sure his driver is doing his job, and pushing him to be better.

"We can just have these open and honest conversations with one another that are hard to have some days if I don't feel like I'm doing my part, or if he didn't do his part right, or vice versa," Elliott said.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said he and his crew chief can have honest conversations and not come out of it with "any ill feelings." Elliott mentioned that's how their working relationship has always been, going to work and striving to be better.

He added that he has always let Gustafson do his job and let him "hold himself accountable first." Elliott further remarked how his crew chief has "always allowed me to be me", and that his relationship with Gustafson is "super simple."

