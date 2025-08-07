"Blame the Cup drivers": Jeff Burton’s nephew urges fans to stop blaming NASCAR for Watkins Glen rule change

Heading into the Watkins Glen race weekend, NASCAR has made a key rule change for the track setup, adding to their struggles in maintaining the overall quality of racing. This logistical change has received increased backlash from the fans, amid which Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, has come out in support of NASCAR and urged fans to stop blaming the sporting body for the rule change.

Ad

While the track layout remains unchanged for the Watkins Glen race this weekend, the restart zone for this year's race has been changed. It has been moved up to Turn 7, which leads to a straight run up to Turn 1. Whenever there's a restart, the drivers will no longer be able to make a daring move and overtake the driver in front of them from the inside, taking away a significant element of racing at the track.

Ad

Trending

Coming to NASCAR's rescue, Jeff Burton's nephew, Jeb Burton, blamed the Cup drivers for this rule change.

"Don’t blame NASCAR, blame the Cup drivers that are crying about being raced hard into turn 1. They did what they asked for" Jeb Burton wrote via X.

Jeb Burton @JebBurtonRacing Don’t blame NASCAR blame the cup drivers that are crying about being raced hard into turn 1. They did what they asked for.

Ad

This rule change comes after Chris Buescher added drama during last year's Watkins Glen race by overtaking Shane Van Gisbergen on the final turn of the race, taking a win with a margin of just under a second. This move came under an overtime restart when Gisbergen slightly lost control of his car.

If a similar situation arises this year, the result may be different due to the repositioning of the restart zone this time around, when the lead car can control the pace of the race comfortably.

Ad

Shane Van Gisbergen reflects on last year's Watkins Glen race

A return to the Watkins Glen race may bring bitterness to Shane Van Gisbergen after the outcome of last year's race at the same track. Gisbergen made a rare mistake during the final lap of the race, which resulted in Chris Buescher overtaking him and clinching the race victory.

Gisbergen recently reflected on last year's race before this year's race, scheduled for this weekend.

Ad

"I studied it a lot. You know, that’s painful whenever you make a mistake that’s entirely your fault. I’m quite self-analytical. I was pretty pissed off about that, and even when I think of it now, you know, it’s just, it’s a mistake I made, and it frustrates me." Shane Van Gisbergen said via NASCAR's official website.

Shane Van Gisbergen has three victories this season, with all of them coming at road courses. All eyes will be on the Kiwi driver this weekend at Watkins Glen to see if he can clinch his fourth road course victory of the season. He currently finds himself ranked 25th in the NASCAR Cup Series for this season, scoring 398 points so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.