“Blessed for the opportunity”: Brenden Queen makes feelings known ahead of his NASCAR Truck return at Indianapolis

On Tuesday, July 15, Brenden Queen was announced as Spire Motorsports' No.07 Chevrolet driver in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The event marks his return to the series after competing in last September's race at Kansas Speedway.

As the 2024 CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion, Brenden transitioned to the ARCA Menards Series this year, notching up an impressive three-win tally at Daytona, Kansas, and Michigan. His previous stint in the Truck Series saw him competing with TRICON Garage, where he made three starts, with his best result being a fourth-placed finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Up next, he'll make his fourth Truck Series start with Best Repair Company Inc. as his primary sponsor at the TSports 200. Reflecting upon the same, Queen said (via Spire Motorsports):

“I’m very blessed for the opportunity to get back in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with Spire Motorsports and Chevrolet. Having Best Repair Company be a part of this means a lot to me because they took a chance on me when I was working at the Port of Virginia and not sure if I would get to continue racing. It is really neat to see how far we have come in the last couple of years and hopefully, this is the first of many more CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts.”

Brenden Queen debuted in the CARS Tour with Lee Pulliam Performance back in 2023. He logged four wins that season and finished the season as the runner-up in the standings. His sophomore season saw him take the crown with 11 top-fives, two wins, and four poles.

He currently leads the ARCA Menards Series with seven top-fives and two poles. After nine races, he has led the most laps at 391 and has an average finish of six.

Fans can watch the TSports 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on FS1 and the NASCAR Racing Network or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM, channel 90. The race is scheduled for Friday, July 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

Brenden Queen shows regret after Michigan win

Brenden Queen secured his third ARCA win by holding off Truck Series season leader Corey Heim at Michigan International Speedway. However, the win was bittersweet, as he felt remorse for making contact with Gio Ruggiero en route to the checkered flag.

“So much respect for him and Gio (Ruggiero). First off, apologize (for) what happened with me and Gio going into three. I'm not sure if I turned in earlier, he was holding me up; I have to watch replay, but it was my fault, sorry. Just racing for the win there," Brenden Queen said via X/NASCAR on Fox.

Ruggiero, yet another Truck Series regular, ultimately came in fourth after recovering from the late-race incident.

