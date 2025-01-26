Bob Pockrass downplays Larry McReynolds’ prediction of one Hendrick Motorsports driver going “winless in 2025” NASCAR season 

Renowned journalist Bob Pockrass recently shared his take on NASCAR analyst Larry McReynolds' prediction that one of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers will go winless in the upcoming 2025 season.

On a SiriusXM On Track podcast, McReynolds, also known as Larry Mac, claimed that the driver with the most wins would come from the Chevy roster. However, he also added that one of them would go "winless in 2025."

"I just believe that when it's all said and done, regardless of who goes to the Championship 4, regardless of who wins the championship, the most wins for the second year in a row will come from Hendrick Motorsports. I will say this, I bet you there's one of them that goes winless in 2025," Larry Mac said.

As a matter of fact, Kyle Larson ended the 2024 season with the most wins(6). Followed by William Byron with three triumphs. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman claimed one win each in the past season.

After quoting McReynolds' prediction in a conversation with Pockrass, journalist Kyle Dalton asked Fox Sports' Pockrass to share his take on this prediction.

"I mean, they all won races last year right?" Pockrass said. "So, I mean, I think they all win races this year. I don't think any of them go winless and I think Kyle Larson wins the most races. I wouldn't see why that changes, then that's not to say he's going to win the championship. But I do think, you know, he's going to put himself in position to win races he has a great team and I don't see why anything would change." [8:38 onwards]

Hendrick Motorsports' ace driver Kyle Larson eyes more championships under his belt: "I hope to be there until I’m done"

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson reflected on his time at the Rick Hendrick-owned organization. The 32-year-old is yearning for more wins and championships till the time he's with the winningest NASCAR organization in the sport's history.

In a conversation with Racer's Kelly Crandall last week, the No. 5 Chevrolet driver Larson looked back on the time competing for Chip Ganassi Racing and how he has climbed the success ladder with Hendrick Motorsports.

"I think life just goes by faster as you get older," Larson said. "I feel like I was at Ganassi (Racing) for a super long time, and I’ve already been at Hendrick for close to the same length. But we’re having more success now, so that helps things go by quicker...I’m getting older, too. I’m at a much different place in my life than I was at 22 or 23."

Furthermore, Larson added:

"I’ve got three kids now, and that keeps things going crazy. I love being at Hendrick Motorsports; they’re the best. I hope to be there until I’m done."

NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, NASCAR will be back in action at an exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. Followed by the iconic Daytona 500 race on February 16, to kick the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

