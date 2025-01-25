Bob Pockrass gives his verdict on Chase Briscoe having the “most pressure” compared to former SHR teammates ahead of 2025 NASCAR season

Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass recently shared his thoughts on Chase Briscoe filling in the shoes of Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 at Joe Gibbs Racing. The veteran journalist believes the 30-year-old Briscoe has added pressure on him to perform well with the championship-winning NASCAR team.

After Stewart-Haas Racing announced its departure from NASCAR, the former Ford driver Briscoe became the first driver to bag a ride for the 2025 season from SHR's four-car lineup. Moreover, the Indiana native replaced former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., who eventually announced his full-time retirement from the stock-car racing series.

Considering Briscoe's move to the Toyota roster, the renowned journalist Pockrass was asked to pick the 'most successful driver' from the now-defunct SHR team in the 2025 season. To which, Pockrass said (via Beating and Banging on YouTube):

Trending

"You look at Chase Briscoe, certainly has the best shot right at Joe Gibbs Racing. You know, he may have the most pressure on him as well. I don't see a lot of pressure on Noah Gragson at Front Row. I think, you know, to perform right away, you know, Ryan Preece probably has a little bit of pressure but I think they'll [RFK Racing] give him an adjustment period there for him. So, we'll see." [4:50 onwards]

Pockrass continued:

"Then Josh Berry over at the Wood Brothers again, Is there pressure there? Yes, but I don't think as much again as Chase Briscoe. I think Chase Briscoe, probably, has the most tools to perform. He goes to a team that has a history of performing well and, you know, you would think that he's stepping into the best situation."

Not only Bob Pockrass but Briscoe also understands the pressure aspect as he starts his 2025 season with Joe Gibbs Racing. Moreover, the 2024 Southern 500 winner believes "there's no excuse" at JGR when you don't perform as per the caliber.

"If you don't perform, there's no excuses": Chase Briscoe sets the tone for his JGR debut in the Cup Series

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Back in November 2024, Chase Briscoe shared his honest feelings about the pressure to perform at JGR. The former SHR driver has been competing in the NASCAR Cup Series for over four years and is set to transition to the Toyota roster, Joe Gibbs Racing, this coming season.

In a media availability, Briscoe said(via NASCAR):

"I love the pressure side, but I do think this is probably the most pressure I’ve ever been (under) in my life, as far as professionally. It’s weird because there’s been other times where my career was literally gonna be over, right? But I feel like this is one of those opportunities where if you don’t perform, like, there’s no excuses. Like, you have to perform at JGR. So from that standpoint, it is different because everywhere else, there’s really not been that expectation."

Chase Briscoe will join Denny Hamlin (#11), Christopher Bell(#20), and Ty Gibbs(#54) in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback