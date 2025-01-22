Bob Pockrass predicts “big storyline” for Kyle Busch’s future with Richard Childress Racing sooner rather than later 

Bob Pockrass recently shared his thoughts on Kyle Busch's underlying future with Richard Childress Racing following the start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The veteran journalist believes Busch's performance graph by spring will create a "big storyline" for sport.

Busch has been on a rollercoaster ride since his shocking move from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR. Although he managed three triumphs in the first 15 races of his debut season with the Chevy roster in 2023 but failed to take the checkered flag throughout the 36 races of the past NASCAR season. This resulted in one of the biggest storylines of the 2024 season where the No. 8 driver Busch broke his winning streak of securing a win for the past 19 years.

Trending

Considering Kyle Busch's previous season's performance, renowned Fox Sports journalist Pockrass predicted the possibility of the former Champion's move to a different NASCAR team altogether.

"I think when you look at silly season, I'm going to look at Kyle Busch, right?" said Bob Pockrass. "And he's the one that, I mean, if they perform well off the start, you think, 'OK, he's going to stay.' But if they struggle, what does he feel about? How much is he going to look? And where does he end up? I think he'll be kind of a big storyline, especially maybe not going into Daytona. But I would say by the time you get to April or May it will be."

Expand Tweet

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, has been a part of NASCAR's premier division for over two decades and has made a big name in the stock-car racing series. Apart from his championship titles, the 39-year-old has claimed over 200 victories in all three national series. However, since he transitioned from Joe Gibbs' outfit to RCR in 2023, it has been a struggle for the Las Vegas native.

"Arguably the toughest year": Kyle Busch penned his honest feelings after the 2024 NASCAR season

Kyle Busch during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.- Source: Imagn

Throughout the first half of the 2024 NASCAR season, Kyle Busch only managed to finish twice inside the top five. Furthermore, he came close to winning but finished in the runner-up spot two times in the final two races of the regular season. As a result, the veteran driver missed out on a playoff spot and ended the season at P20.

Reflecting on his underwhelming performance, Kyle Busch in a post on X wrote:

"Arguably the toughest year of my career. Full of trials, n heartbreaks. I know my RCR guys r gonna get after it this winter n we’ll come back stronger nxt season. Grateful for all of our partners, helping us do what we love. Thx Rowdy Nation for sticking w me. Y’all r the best."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NASCAR gears up for its exhibition race at the historic Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2. This will be followed up by the season-opener race at Daytona International Speedway on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback