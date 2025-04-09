Bob Pockrass reveals NASCAR purses to be over $10M for Bristol

Bob Pockrass, the NASCAR journalist, has reported on X the payouts for the races at Bristol Motor Speedway. The purse for the Cup Series race in Spring is set to be $11,055,250.

Bristol Motor Speedway is known as the "Last Great Colosseum" and is a premier venue in the NASCAR calendar. It’s a 0.533-mile concrete oval with turns banked between 24 to 30 degrees allowing drivers to compete at high speeds and close racing, making it one of the most exciting tracks in NASCAR.

The surface of the track is an important aspect because it is a rare concrete surface on which the drivers compete. Bristol features a concrete surface that provides excellent traction but it is also abrasive on tires, leading to intense racing with many grooves which makes the drivers pick different racing lines around the track.

The layout of the track is compact which allows the environment to turn into a “bump-and-run”, where drivers frequently use their bumpers to nudge opponents out of the way. These factors cause Bristol to be nicknamed the “World’s Fastest Half Mile”, where laps can be completed in under 15 seconds.

NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, reported on the purse for the race at the iconic track, which is over $10mn. He posted on X:

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity:: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Typically the winner of the race receives between 8% to 10% of the total purse. The rest of the purse is distributed among drivers based on their finishing positions.

Teams with charters receive guaranteed payouts for participating in races, regardless of their finishing positions, however, the exact payouts of the same are not disclosed because of the charter agreement.

NASCAR faces reported crisis as ransomware threat looms over $4,000,000 ultimatum

NASCAR is reportedly facing a significant cybersecurity crisis as a hacking group named Medusa claims to have breached its systems and stolen sensitive internal data. Medusa is demanding a $4 million ransom to prevent the release of over one terabyte of stolen information.

The hackers have allegedly shared sample documents, including track maps, staff contact details and security credentials, to prove their access and have posted a countdown timer to pressure NASCAR into meeting their demands.

Adam Stern reported on X about the hack:

"Medusa Ransomware Claims @NASCAR Breach in Latest Attack - @Hackread"

The potential breach has raised concerns about the security of NASCAR's internal operations and the vulnerability of sensitive information. Sports Business Journal and The Daily Dot have reported on the incident, citing sources that claim the stolen data includes critical details about how NASCAR operates behind the scenes. As of now, NASCAR officials have not made any public statements regarding the alleged hack.

