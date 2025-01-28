Bob Pockrass sheds light on NASCAR’s stance when more than one team requests Open Exemption Provisional

Earlier this month, NASCAR unveiled its updated rules and regulations for the 2025 season, aiming to address controversies and adapt to the evolving demands of the sport. Among the notable changes is the OEP (Open Exemption Provisional) rule. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass recently shared his thoughts on the rule and clarified a fan's question about its implications.

The Daytona 500 traditionally features 40 entries, but the new OEP rule introduces a 41st slot exclusively for world-class drivers from other motorsport disciplines. These special entrants are ineligible for race or owner points and do not receive prize money.

Competitors finishing behind the 41st car will move up one position in the final standings, with corresponding adjustments to their prize money, race points, and stage points. To qualify for this provisional entry, NASCAR must be notified at least 90 days before the event. The rule primarily serves as a ceremonial inclusion.

Trending

Recently, a fan asked Pockrass what would happen if more than one team requested to become a contender in The Great American Race. Pockrass responded (via X):

"If more than one request for the provisional for world-class drivers who aren't racing full time in NASCAR, then NASCAR decides who would get it if they fail to qualify. At this time, NASCAR wouldn't say "and if that driver qualifies, next in line will be so-and-so."

Expand Tweet

The new OEP rule has secured the participation of four-time IndyCar Series runner-up Helio Castroneves in the 2025 Daytona 500. The 49-year-old Brazilian will drive the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing as part of their Project 91 initiative.

Furthermore, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports will also compete in their first Daytona 500, with their championship-winning driver Justin Allgaier in the #40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to kick start the 2025 Cup Series season on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

NASCAR leaves Jeff Gordon yearning for “answers” despite introducing a “fantastic” rule for the future

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon recently shared his thoughts on the OEP rule. With over 30 years in the sport as a driver and Hendrick Motorsports executive, the former Cup Series champion acknowledged the rule's potential as a positive initiative.

However, he expressed concerns about its implementation and questioned the criteria for selecting eligible drivers. In a recent interview with Matt Weaver, Gordon said:

"I think that’s fantastic, and we want to see Lewis Hamilton right? And others that are on that world-class level to be in the Daytona 500."

"What I’m questioning or what I need more answers to is what’s the criteria that dictates who gets in and who doesn’t? Like, does it just become a popularity contest? And, what again, what popularity are you basing it off of? If it’s an F1 driver versus a sports car driver or IndyCar driver, I’m pretty sure most people would say ‘What’s going to get more eyeballs?'" he added

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the pre-season Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled for this weekend, bringing back the excitement and thrill for fans and drivers alike. This would also mark a historic occasion as the Cup Series will return to Bowman Gray Stadium after nearly five decades. Catch the action live on February 2nd at 8:00 PM Eastern time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback