Bobby Allison's grandson shares emotional message as NASCAR plans special tribute at Talladega

NASCAR will pay tribute to one of its greatest icons, as the late Bobby Allison is set to be honored at Talladega Superspeedway with a ceremonial lap next weekend. Ahead of the Jack Link’s 500 Cup Series race, Allison’s legendary #22 1969 Mercury Cyclone will circle the Alabama track once more, driven by his grandson, Robbie Allison, following the national anthem.

The moment is set to be deeply personal, not only for fans of the Alabama Gang but for the Allison family itself. Robbie, son of the late NASCAR Cup Series racer Davey Allison, reflected on the significance of the moment in a heartfelt statement (via Talladega Superspeedway):

"My granddad and I spent countless hours on road trips together. He insisted on driving every time. I can't help but smile when I think that we are going on one last ride together, but I am driving this time."

The tribute marks another chapter in Talladega’s long-standing connection with Bobby Allison, a cornerstone of NASCAR’s golden era. With 85 career Cup Series wins and the 1983 championship to his name, Allison’s resume stands among the sport’s finest.

Grand Marshall Maureen Reagan (center) with Richard Petty (left) and Bobby Allison (Right) at the start of the Nashville Pepsi 420 on July 14, 1984. Source: Imagn

Talladega remains one of NASCAR’s most hallowed battlegrounds and hosts two crown jewel races each year. The 2.66-mile tri-oval is a high-speed, high-risk superspeedway known for dramatic finishes and legendary moments. Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton also emphasized the importance of the upcoming parade lap:

"It is going to be special honoring the late Bobby Allison with a parade lap in his famous 1969 Mercury Cyclone prior to the Jack Link's 500. Bobby's history racing at Talladega is worth celebrating, with four career Cup Series victories along with being an integral member of the Alabama Gang. This tribute celebrates his remarkable contributions to NASCAR and the track’s storied history, and it will make for an unforgettable moment."

For fans of the Allison legacy and the rich traditions of NASCAR’s Deep South roots, Sunday’s tribute is a reminder of how deeply personal motorsport history can be.

Why Talladega Superspeedway holds a special place in Bobby Allison’s legacy

Bobby Allison, left, receives the trophy and $1,000 check for winning the Southern 300 at the Fairgrounds Speedway on Oct. 4, 1964. Source: Imagn

Bobby Allison’s deep connection with Talladega Superspeedway goes far beyond his Alabama roots and association with the famed Alabama Gang. He secured four victories in his 37 Cup Series starts at the tri-oval. The 1983 Cup Series champion also had 13 top-five finishes, consistently proving himself as one of the most formidable restrictor-plate racers of his era.

His wins (1971, 1979, 1981, and 1986) came with three different manufacturers Mercury, Buick, and Ford which shows his longevity and adaptability in NASCAR's changing generations. His 1987 crash at the same venue, which nearly tore down the frontstretch fencing, even led to critical changes in safety and car design.

What truly cements Allison’s legend at Talladega, however, is the sheer dominance he exhibited during his prime. The NASCAR Hall of Famer led a total of 703 laps at the high-banked superspeedway, with several races featuring triple-digit lap leads. This includes a stunning 100 laps out front in his first victory at Talladega with the #12 Mercury for Holman Moody.

It is only fitting that Talladega will now honor one of its all-time greats in a fashion both symbolic and emotional.

