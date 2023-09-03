“Booooo”: Denny Hamlin savagely mocks Darlington crowd after winning Xfinity Series race

Denny Hamlin is no stranger to getting booed while celebrating at the victory lane. That's exactly what he did on Saturday too.

Hamlin emerged from his car to celebrate his victory in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington to a chorus of boos by the fans from the grandstand. He already has two victories this season in the Cup Series, where the sight has also become normal for him.

After celebrating his win with his team in the victory lane, Hamlin took to social media to hit back at his haters.

"Booooooooooooooooooo" he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Hamlin also posted pictures of his fans who celebrated his win and showed his appreciation for them.

"To the 11 fans, I see you too," Hamlin tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin has reiterated multiple times that he doesn't let all the negative comments and booing get to him and all that does is further inspire him to win more races.

Denny Hamlin takes his 6th Xfinity win at the Darlington Raceway

On the last restart in overtime, Denny Hamlin overtook Austin Hill to win his sixth Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

In the post-race interview, Hamlin said (via NASCAR):

"I really didn't want to show everything we had to the very end of the race, It was a great win."

On Sunday night in the Southern 500, Hamlin will begin his 17th playoff run in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Darlington raceway. His 18th career Xfinity victory, his first since his most recent triumph at Darlington in 2017, served as a way to prepare for that race.

During the first 90 laps, Kyle Larson advanced as far as second until engine issues forced him to the pits, where he remained with his hood up as his crew attempted to identify the issue. Due to this issue, Larson finished at the end of the grid.

Next week in Kansas, the Xfinity Series' regular season comes to a close. A week later, at Bristol, the 12-team playoff begins.