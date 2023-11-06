Boyfriend or brother? William Byron shares who girlfriend Erin Blaney is supporting in NASCAR championship showdown at Phoenix

William Byron or Ryan Blaney? That seems to be the dilemma for Erin Blaney as she finds herself in an awkward situation ahead of the NASCAR showdown at Phoenix. Erin Blaney's boyfriend William Byron and brother Ryan Blaney are going head to head for the title alongside Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

Erin Blaney and William Byron have been dating for more than four years. The HMS driver broke out this season and displayed some serious pace along with skill.

NASCAR fans were interested to learn who Erin was going to cheer between her boyfriend and brother. During his conversation with the reporters, the question popped up and William had the perfect response.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver told the reporters:

"I’m sure she’ll stay out of the mix. She doesn’t wanna be the spotlight. She’ll be cheering us on."

Both Ryan Blaney and William Byron will have a shot at their maiden NASCAR Cup Series crown. While Byron is the winningest driver this season with six wins, Ryan Blaney picked up his form at the right moment to make his way into the final-4 playoff stage.

Byron last won a race at Texas Motor Speedway while Ryan Blaney has won two of the previous five races at Talladega and Martinsville.

Christopher Bell knocked out early in title fight, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Larson fight it out

It was a nightmare start for Christopher Bell in the NASCAR championship finale. Everything that could go wrong for the young driver went wrong for him. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s title shot was cut abruptly after facing mechanical failure at Phoenix.

A dejected Bell addressed the media post his disqualification and said, as quoted by NBC:

"That was the first time I've ever exploded a rotor in my career. I was surprised. The second run kept getting worse and worse. Obviously a disappointing way to end but super super proud of the 20 team."

William Byron dominated early on after grabbing pole position yesterday. He clinched the first stage of the race. Kyle Larson finished fifth while Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney were ninth and 10th, respectively.

However, the race is far from over as Kevin Harvick took charge early in the second stage. The ‘Closer’ will bring curtains to his stellar NASCAR career after 23 years.

Who do you think will win the NASCAR championship between Larson, Byron, and Blaney?

