Brad Keselowski: A winless 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season won't mean 'a damn thing to me'

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski has not had the easiest of seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series this year. The driver-turned-owner ended the last race of the season up in flames as his #6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang caught fire after a rubber build-up in the rocker panels surrounding hot exhaust tubing. Along with a DNF in Phoenix, 2022 in general has spelled disaster for RFK Racing, who have also been on the receiving end of multiple penalties from the governing body.

While Team Penske's Joey Logano clinched his second championship with the team, former Penske driver Brad Keselowski was busy contesting his first winless year since 2010 in the sport. When asked about stats such as the one above, the 38-year-old, however, did not pay any heed to the same.

According to the Rochester Hills, Michigan native, Keselowski's game plan is for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing to flourish in the long run, with tangible returns and growth year after year. He further elaborated on the same topic and said:

“If I’m able to do what I want with this company, and we’re on the track to do it, it’s not going to mean a damn thing to me, part of the risk of taking the opportunity and making the move I did is giving up some of those stats, which feel good in the moment, but 10-20 years from now, I’m not going to remember or care about those things.”

Brad Keselowski instead focussed on other aspects of his role as an owner at RFK, saying:

“What I’ll remember and care about is whether I was able to take this company where it was a year ago to where I want it to be in the next year or so. That’s what is going to matter.”

While Keselowski did not manage to visit Victory Lane driving for his team, Chris Buescher certainly did award the racing outfit with a win this season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski is looking forward to competing for race wins next season

Owner-operator at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Brad Keselowski, looks forward to competing for victories while driving for his team in the 2023 Cup Series season. After his first year behind the helm of a Cup Series team, Keselowski eagerly anticipated the off-season to implement his learnings for next year.

He said:

“I think we’ve got a lot of things coming over the offseason. We’ve got a lot of things we’re doing to progress that have come over the last 6-12 months of understanding where the company is at and making the moves accordingly to get both race teams where they can compete for wins.”

The first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season goes live from the LA Coliseum in February next year.

