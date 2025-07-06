Brad Keselowski addresses RFK Racing’s leadership search after president’s exit: “We’re in such a great spot”

Brad Keselowski has to look for a new team president for his team, RFK Racing, because the current president, Steve Newmark, has decided to leave the team and start a new chapter in his life. Newmark leaves the RFK racing team after serving it for a long tenure of 15 years. Newmark will move back to his hometown in Chapel Hill to join UNC athletics as the Executive Associate Athletic Director.

Keselowski's team will miss Newmark's service as he starts his new life on August 15th. The team would now start the search for a new leader for their operations, amid their strong performance this season. All three drivers for the team, Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Preece, have shown strong pace and finishes this season, with Keselowski finishing second in the last race at Atlanta.

Brad Keselowski recently addressed the media as the RFK Racing team goes searching for new leadership.

"We are still kind of working through, we are not in a rush, we're in such a great spot. We all have our major contracts locked up with the drivers, crew chiefs and most of our people... We feel really good about taking our time and kind of seeing what comes to us," Keselowski said via Bob Pockrass on X.

All three of the RFK Racing team drivers will also be on the lookout for a victory in the remaining races of the 2025 season to seal their spot in the NASCAR playoffs. Seeing their current form, a little extra effort will make them cross the line. The drivers will be back in action for the Grant Park 165 race scheduled for this Sunday (July 6).

Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing team bids farewell to its current president

Newmark has decided to move on to college sports as he takes a new role at the University of North Carolina. The UNC is no stranger to achieving great things in sports, as they flaunt their 45 national titles in seven different sports, along with 58 individual or relay championships.

The RFK Racing team penned a special message after the news of Newmark's exit from the team.

"RFK Racing extends its deepest gratitude to Steve Newmark for his remarkable leadership, vision, and steadfast dedication over the past 15 years. Steve has been instrumental in shaping the culture, growth, and success of our organization, and his impact will be felt well into the future," the RFK Racing team wrote via an Instagram post.

Keselowski is currently ranked 27th in the NASCAR Cup Series rankings for this season, as he sets himself up for the later stages of the season. He is yearning for a victory to qualify for the playoffs this season and hopes to clinch it as soon as possible in the remaining eight races.

