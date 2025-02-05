Brad Keselowski backs RFK Racing to become “a real threat” following off-season expansion

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski enters the 2025 NASCAR season beaming with confidence after a busy off-season. His team will be fielding three cars this season, aiming to make a deep playoff run and establish itself as a real threat for the championship.

During the off-season, RFK Racing expanded into a three-car operation by bringing Ryan Preece into the fold. The #60 team will be led by veteran crew chief Derrick Finley, while Jeremy Bullins reunited with Keselowski to lead the #6 team. The Concord, North Carolina-based team also struck a deal with Kroger as a primary sponsor.

With the addition of the third team and the arrival of new personnel bringing fresh ideas, Keselowski said he's already seeing tangible gains back at the factory. Speaking to Bob Pockrass on media day, the 40-year-old RFK Racing co-owner emphasized that these changes will help the team transition from being a challenger to a legitimate title contender.

Trending

"We've had an amazing off-season. With adding a third team, really exciting - Ryan Preece, Kroger partnership, brought a lot of people in with new ideas, fresh ideas that we've been able to see some pretty immediate gains out of, at least with what we can tell from not being at the track," Keselowski said.

"Also with bringing a partner team, with Hass Factory team, lot of great ideas there as well. I feel like we are doing all the things we need to break out of being kind of this, challenger [or] contender to being a real threat to go deeper into the playoffs and win multiple races with all of our cars," he added.

Expand Tweet

Following a breakout season in 2023, RFK Racing struggled to make progress in 2024, with only Keselowski managing to make the playoffs. The 2012 NASCAR champion was eliminated after the first round. The team ended the season with two victories, including a playoff win by Chris Buescher.

After a successful trip to Bowman Gray Stadium, Keselowski is confident that the three-car team will take a big step forward this year. The season will kick off with the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16.

Brad Keselowski sets his sights on Daytona 500

RFK Racing had a successful outing in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, with all three teams managing to advance to the main event. This marked a reversal in fortunes after the organization missed the main event in 2022 and 2023.

Chris Buescher won the heat race and finished 10th in the main event, ahead of his teammate Ryan Preece. Brad Keselowski was involved in an incident and was classified as 21st. Following a strong start to the season, Keselowski has now set his sights on the Daytona 500. He wrote on X:

"The atmosphere at Bowman Gray was unreal. Thanks to the fans for making it a fun night. Now all sights are set on Daytona. #6NeverQuits"

Expand Tweet

Brad Keselowski is regarded as one of the best superspeedway drivers on the current grid, but the Harley J. Earl trophy has continued to elude him. In 15 starts in the Daytona 500, Keselowski has managed two top-five finishes. He has failed to finish the race in his last two appearances, despite leading the most laps in both 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback