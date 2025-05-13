Brad Keselowski boldly explains RFK Racing’s true performance after the Kansas incident

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski found himself in trouble during last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. He was one of the 7 drivers who left the 1.5-mile racetrack with DNFs.

Ad

However, during a post-race interview (as quoted by Speedway Digest), the RFK Racing icon explained why it was a step forward for the No. 6 team. Speed wasn’t an issue for him; it was his tires that disrupted his run.

Explaining the same, the Rochester Hills native said,

"We blew a tire, and the next thing you know, we were in the fence. The good thing is we had speed and contended for the win. We're doing all the right things; it just didn't come together.”

Ad

Trending

Results don’t always tell the whole story, and so was the case with Brad Keselowski at Kansas. He started the race from the back of the field due to a flat left-rear tire but gained 22 positions before finishing Stage 1 in 14th. By the end of Stage 2, he had gained further spots and was running sixth.

However, with less than 100 laps remaining, Keselowski’s Mustang suffered a right-front tire failure, which sent him straight into the wall and out of contention. He was running second at the time. Finally, Keselowski had to settle for a disappointing P37, marking his third consecutive finish of 28th or lower.

Ad

“Today was a step forward for us even though the finishing order didn't show it,” the driver said, reflecting on his day.

Brad Keselowski will enter his upcoming points-paying race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, placed 33rd place in the driver standings. For now, his eyes are on the 41st All-Star Race that is scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1, 8 PM ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Brad Keselowski joins Michael Waltrip for Truck Series commentary at Kansas Speedway

On Friday, i.e., May 10, NASCAR hosted the Heart of Health Care 250 Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski was a part of the race, but not as a driver or a team owner.

Keselowski joined pit reporter Jamie Little and colour commentator Michael Waltrip in FOX’s broadcast booth. On the morning of the Cup Series race at Kansas, Keselowski took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a picture of himself alongside Little and Waltrip.

Ad

He captioned the photo, writing,

“We're going truck racing in Kansas. Tune in to FS1 now.”

Expand Tweet

It was not Keselowski’s first time in the booth. Back in 2024, he joined Rehan Smith, Josh Sims, and fellow Cup racer Austin Dillon in the commentary box for an Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.