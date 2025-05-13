Brad Keselowski boldly explains RFK Racing’s true performance after the Kansas incident

By Soumyadeep Saha
Modified May 13, 2025 04:37 GMT
NASCAR: Food City 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions for the NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski found himself in trouble during last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. He was one of the 7 drivers who left the 1.5-mile racetrack with DNFs.

Ad

However, during a post-race interview (as quoted by Speedway Digest), the RFK Racing icon explained why it was a step forward for the No. 6 team. Speed wasn’t an issue for him; it was his tires that disrupted his run.

Explaining the same, the Rochester Hills native said,

"We blew a tire, and the next thing you know, we were in the fence. The good thing is we had speed and contended for the win. We're doing all the right things; it just didn't come together.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Results don’t always tell the whole story, and so was the case with Brad Keselowski at Kansas. He started the race from the back of the field due to a flat left-rear tire but gained 22 positions before finishing Stage 1 in 14th. By the end of Stage 2, he had gained further spots and was running sixth.

However, with less than 100 laps remaining, Keselowski’s Mustang suffered a right-front tire failure, which sent him straight into the wall and out of contention. He was running second at the time. Finally, Keselowski had to settle for a disappointing P37, marking his third consecutive finish of 28th or lower.

Ad
“Today was a step forward for us even though the finishing order didn't show it,” the driver said, reflecting on his day.

Brad Keselowski will enter his upcoming points-paying race, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, placed 33rd place in the driver standings. For now, his eyes are on the 41st All-Star Race that is scheduled for this coming Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Fans can watch the race on Fox Sports 1, 8 PM ET onwards, or listen to live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ad

Brad Keselowski joins Michael Waltrip for Truck Series commentary at Kansas Speedway

On Friday, i.e., May 10, NASCAR hosted the Heart of Health Care 250 Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski was a part of the race, but not as a driver or a team owner.

Keselowski joined pit reporter Jamie Little and colour commentator Michael Waltrip in FOX’s broadcast booth. On the morning of the Cup Series race at Kansas, Keselowski took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a picture of himself alongside Little and Waltrip.

Ad

He captioned the photo, writing,

“We're going truck racing in Kansas. Tune in to FS1 now.”

It was not Keselowski’s first time in the booth. Back in 2024, he joined Rehan Smith, Josh Sims, and fellow Cup racer Austin Dillon in the commentary box for an Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

About the author
Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Twitter icon

I write about all things NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications