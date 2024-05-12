Brad Keselowski fought through and won the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 race at Darlington. The 293-lap race was filled with speed, drama, and a lot of cautions. Keselowski ended his long-running 110-race winless streak by returning to victory lane.

Larson won his 7th stage win this season by clinching stage 1 in Darlington. Pole sitter Tyler Reddick won the stage 2 after dominating throughout the race. It was another remarkable outing for the 23XI Racing driver whose pit crew impressed time and again in the race.

Brad Keselowski snapped up the win late at Darlington after Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick collided and offered the RFK Racing co-owner to pass through. It marked Fords first win in the 2024 Cup Series.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney joined Zane Smith and DNF'd from the race in the 2nd stage after a collision. Kyle Larson also failed to finish the race after spinning in the final few laps of the race.

Brad Keselowski won, but here's how others finished

RFK Racing co-owner and Ford both celebrated in the victory lane after a long absence. Here's how the rest of the field finished in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#4 - Josh Berry

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#24 - William Byron

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#1 - Ross Chastain

#9 - Chase Elliott

#20 - Christopher Bell

#10 - Noah Gragson

#38 - Todd Gilliland

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#41 - Ryan Preece

#15 - Kaz Grala

#43 - Erik Jones

#2 - Austin Cindric

#22 - Joey Logano

#21 - Harrison Burton

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#99 - Daniel Suárez

#19 - Martin Truex Jr.

#77 - Carson Hocevar

#8 - Kyle Busch

#3 - Austin Dillon

#16 - Derek Kraus

#17 - Chris Buescher

#42 - John Hunter Nemechek

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#31 - Daniel Hemric

#5 - Kyle Larson

#71 - Zane Smith

#12 - Ryan Blaney

NASCAR returns next week at North Wilkesboro.