Brad Keselowski breaks silence on Ty Gibbs’ Sonoma incident with a subtle message

Brad Keselowski broke his silence on the recent pit road incident with Ty Gibbs and took a dig at the Joe Gibbs Racing driver. The Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing man shared an X post about Spike, which seemed to be a jibe at Gibbs from their Sonoma Raceway incident.

In the recently concluded Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Gibbs nearly hit Brad Keselowski's front tire man, Telvin McClurkin. This took place when Gibbs came for the pit stop on Lap 52. He was agonizingly close to Keselowski's pit stall and nearly hit McClurkin while going for his own pit stall.

McClurkin's quick reaction saved him from Gibbs' approaching car. Following this, he quickly returned to action as Keselowski arrived at the pit. As the #6 driver left, McClurkin confronted one of JGR's pit crew and had a physical altercation.

Even though Brad Keselowski did not comment on the incident immediately, he shared a post on social media a couple of days later, taking a dig at the JGR star. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"Amazon really does have everything a pit crew could need. Legal too!"

Here's the post by the RFK Racing driver on X:

Notably, the product specification on Amazon stated that it was a "3 Yards Sew Stitch On Spike Stud Cone Flatback Spike Studs Rivets DIY Punk Trim Bead for Clothing, Wedding, Performance, Arts and Crafts Decoration."

However, it is unclear if Brad Keselowski meant to use it as a spike strip to puncture Ty Gibbs' car or if it had any other purpose. Nevertheless, it surely was a dig at Gibbs, given that the post mentioned "pit crew."

Ty Gibbs makes his feelings known on the Brad Keselowski incident

Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 SAIA LTL Freight Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, 2025, in Sonoma, California. - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the race, Ty Gibbs shared his thoughts. In the post-race interview, the JGR driver stated he was right, as per NASCAR rules.

Here's what he told TNT Sports:

"By NASCAR rules, I'm the lead car. We have these orange lines, I have to go around those orange lines and I have right-of-way. (The pit crew) is on the wall for a reason, they jump for a reason and they kind of get out of the way."

"Those guys like to push it and that's kind of the consequence you pay. That's unfortunate for them that they got penalized. Nothing malicious," he added.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing filed a complaint against Joe Gibbs Racing over the incident. However, NASCAR ruled in favour of Joe Gibbs' team, and stated that the driver 'did nothing wrong.'

