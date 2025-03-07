Brad Keselowski brings back his iconic outfit to “stay cool” in Phoenix after COTA mishap

Brad Keselowski, the veteran NASCAR driver and team owner, brought out his iconic suit in a new fashion to ‘stay cool’. He tweeted a picture of it after his cool suit mishap at the Circuit of The Americas.

Keselowski experienced a significant mishap during the Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas on March 2, 2025. Keselowski’s cool suit, an important part of his racing gear, which keeps him cool during the race, failed during the race. It resulted in him exiting his #6 and being carried to his pit road on a stretcher; he was later taken for medical evaluation. The RFK co-owner was then given intravenous fluids to treat his dehydration.

Despite the incident, Keselowski was able to finish 15th in the race, which is his best result of the season, to date. He moved up to the 26th place in the driver standings after a challenging time at Daytona (26th place) and Atlanta (39th place).

Keselowski was in high spirits after his recovery as he poked fun at the incident and brought out a sleeveless version of his iconic orange suit and shorts to “stay cool”.

Here's what he tweeted:

"Thought I'd try something new to stay cool this weekend"

Brad Keselowski made a name for himself when he won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The driver has won 39 Cup Series races, including races at iconic tracks like Talladega and Darlington. His co-ownership of RFK Racing spurred a resurgence for the team, with both cars qualifying for the playoffs in 2023 under his leadership. His first win as a driver-owner came at Darlington Raceway in 2024, ending a three-year winless streak.

Brad Keselowski makes feelings known after ‘out of control’ COTA disaster

After the heating malfunction, Brad Keselowski took to social media to share his reflections on the "tough" day he experienced in Austin, emphasizing the physical demands of the race.

"Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top 15 finish. Appreciate the support - on to Phoenix," Brad Keselowski wrote.

His teammate, Chris Buescher, had a more favorable outing, finishing in 7th place, while Ryan Preece struggled, ending the race in 33rd position. RFK couldn't make the top-5 at the reconfigured road course but they will be hoping to do better at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski's performance in the 2024 season saw him make the playoffs, although he was eliminated in the Round of 16. As the Cup Series moves on to the next race at Phoenix Raceway, Keselowski's experience at COTA serves as a reminder of the physical challenges drivers face in the sport, especially under extreme conditions.

