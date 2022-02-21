Brad Keselowski claims he did not feel "overly aggressive" during Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski has finally come out to defend himself in the case of the alleged “intentional wrecking”. Before the checkered flag went down in the Great American Race, the driver was already involved in two wrecking incidents, taking drivers out in both incidents.

Drivers who fell into his wrecking hands later expressed how they felt about his actions. In an interview, Keselowski was asked if he felt overly aggressive during the race, to which he replied saying:

“Whenever somebody spins out obviously there’s somebody over aggressive, but in the moment I didn’t.”

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass posted a video where the driver was seen defending himself. He said:

“I hate that the 17 got torn up. I was trying to give [Ricky] Stenhouse a push there and I thought we could settle it amongst us three and clear with the top lane, but it didn’t come together.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Brad Keselowski on the Harrison Burton incident, the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. incident, coming up short in the Daytona 500 and seeing his old team capitalize: Brad Keselowski on the Harrison Burton incident, the Ricky Stenhouse Jr. incident, coming up short in the Daytona 500 and seeing his old team capitalize: https://t.co/AK4c8CdKfu

Fans reacted to the tweet with one fan saying that the 38-year-old was not only putting other drivers in danger but also endangering himself.

The guy literally can’t control the car, he’s a danger to himself and others at the moment in my opinion. @bobpockrass Brad jokes aside, I am actually pretty concerned that at some point he’s gonna be involved in a really dangerous crash, potentially involving other drivers.The guy literally can’t control the car, he’s a danger to himself and others at the moment in my opinion. @bobpockrass Brad jokes aside, I am actually pretty concerned that at some point he’s gonna be involved in a really dangerous crash, potentially involving other drivers. The guy literally can’t control the car, he’s a danger to himself and others at the moment in my opinion.

According to Keselowski, in the first incident with Harrison Burton, he was trying to push the rookie into the winning stage but things turned messy when Burton’s car turned upside down, ending his race. The incident also collected Denny Hamlin, leading to his early finish.

While referring to Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s case, Keselowski cited that he was trying to push the driver to settle for the top lane among the three of them, but things went bad and the latter crashed. According to Stenhouse Jr., however, Keselowski wanted to wreck everyone until he won the race.

Brad Keselowski lost a chance to win at 2022 Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski had all the chances to carry the day considering he was leading in 67 laps more than any other driver in the race. He had never won a race at the venue before and was trying to take the win by all means.

The driver of Ford #6 for Roush Fenway Racing finished in the ninth-place marking, his official debut with the team that he owns. Last year, he was part of Team Penske driving the Ford #2. He left after young Austin Cindric replaced him, who took the car to finally win the race.

When asked how he felt when his old car won, he stated that:

“I’m happy for them. There’s a group of people over there and they deserve all their success.”

Brad Keselowski will have to wait until next year to try his luck in the Daytona 500 again. For now, he has to concentrate on the upcoming Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Southern California.

