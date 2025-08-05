Brad Keselowski comments on team owners' responsibility in worrying NASCAR trend

Brad Keselowski voiced his opinion on team owners holding their drivers accountable when it comes to intentionally wrecking drivers and not running well at the same time. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion believes team owners aren't doing the needful in holding their drivers to a better standard, something he said they did in the past.Prior to talking about team owners, the co-owner of RFK Racing sent out a post via X expressing his frustration with drivers &quot;semi-intentionally&quot; wrecking others when running 15th or worse. The driver of the #6 said it's the most significant change he's seen in the sport over the last decade.One X user responded to Keselowski questioning why drivers are willing to crash each other when not running well. The Michigan native believes the responsiblity sits on the car owner's shoulders, adding that if a driver both intentionally wrecked others and didn't run well, they wouldn't make it in the sport in the old days. Here's what Keselowski said via X:&quot;Car owners used to be much more present and accountability driven. They would surely fire you for one of two reasons- Wrecking &amp; Not running well ... If you did both as a driver, no chance of making it. This made all the drivers not want to wreck when they weren’t running well.&quot;Brad Keselowski co-owns RFK Racing with longtime champion owner Jack Roush, a partnership started in 2022. The team fields three full-time Cup Series entries, driven by Keselowski himself (#6), Chris Buescher (#17) and Ryan Preece (#60). The team was formerly a two-car stable before the addition of Preece ahead of the 2025 season.RFK Racing has won six races since the rebranding of Roush Fenway Racing. The team's latest victory was with Chris Buescher last year at Watkins Glen. Brad Keselowski has one victory with the team that came at Darlington last year.Brad Keselowski teases 2025 progression following Iowa Cup race: &quot;It’s all starting to come together&quot;The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has been a tough one for Brad Keselowski, but the former Cup champion nearly found victory lane on Sunday (August 3) at Iowa. The driver of the #6 won both stages on Sunday and brought home a third-place finish, trailing runner-up Chase Briscoe and winner William Byron.Following the race, Keselowski took to X to reflect on his strong performance. While it's been a struggle to find positive results this season, the 41-year-old made it known that he's starting to find his rhythm.&quot;It’s all starting to come together,&quot; Brad Keselowski wrote.With three races remaining in the regular season, Brad Keselowski finds himself 19th in the points standings and 121 points below the playoff cut line. Keselowski has recorded four top-five finishes but has posted an average finish of 20.3 through 23 races.