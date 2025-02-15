Brad Keselowski delivers a strong statement on arming Ryan Preece with “offensive” gear after being stuck in “defensive” struggles at SHR

Brad Keselowski recently revealed adjustments made to Ryan Preece’s #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, aiming to set him up for success. Keselowski believes that providing Preece with the right tools will lead to a strong season, especially as the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver transitions from a different team environment and mindset.

Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has built an impressive career with 39 Cup Series victories, including a win at the prestigious Brickyard 400. His success extends beyond the Cup Series, as he also claimed the 2010 Xfinity Series championship, highlighting his dominance across NASCAR’s top divisions.

Recently, Keselowski highlighted the need to provide his newest RFK Racing driver with the correct equipment which would further impact his driving style and give him the confidence boost for performing better tis season.

“Give him fast race cars, put him in a spot where he can play offense. When you’re playing defense all the time, it’s so easy to get over your head. I think you see that commitment with the car, he’s got a great car this weekend, super fast, qualified third, the car drove great for him in the race." Keselowski said via NASCAR.com

I think he’s very excited about that, and that’s so energizing to be able to look out the windshield rather than the mirror. Everybody’s a lot better driver when they’re looking up front than behind, and I think that’s the builder of confidence that he’s going to need, and being surrounded with those right people to go with it.” he added

Ahead of the Daytona 500, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher delivered the strongest performance in the Daytona Duels. While Ryan Preece battled brake issues, he managed a P13 finish in Duel 1. In the second Duel, Buescher secured a podium finish in P3, while Brad Keselowski endured a tough race, finishing P20 after an on-track incident involving Alex Bowman and Daniel Suárez.

Meanwhile, Ryan Preece, coming off an underwhelming season with Stewart-Haas Racing, is set for a fresh start in the 2025 Cup Series campaign with RFK Racing. Can he turn things around and find success with his new team? Let us know in the comments!

Brad Keselowski makes his feelings known on winning 'missing' crown jewel trophy ahead of Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR career boasts victories in nearly every crown jewel event—except the most coveted one, the Daytona 500. Now at 41, the former Cup Series champion is determined to complete his trophy case. His best finishes in the Great American Race came in 2013 and 2014, with top-five results.

Keselowski, now RFK Racing’s co-owner, believes a Daytona win would not only be a personal triumph but also validate the team’s efforts and changes ahead of the 2025 season.

“Well, for me, it’s the last crown jewel that I’m missing, so it’s kind of like the empty spot in the trophy case. It would certainly round out a lot of aspects of the stat book for me, but beyond that, it’s a huge win for our company to win the biggest race of the year," Brad Keselowski said

The Daytona 500 will run at 1:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel on Sunday.

