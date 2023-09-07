Brad Keselowski didn’t mince his words as he takes a jibe at HMS “babysitter” Chad Knaus

RFK Racing team co-owner Brad Keselowski took a playful jab at Chad Knaus after the recent events in the NASCAR playoff opener at Darlington Raceway.

After mocking Kyle Larson for complaining about the lights during the Southern 500, Keselowski took a dig at Knaus, who serves as the Vice President of Competition at Hendrick Motorsports.

Chad Knaus and Brad Keselowski made an appearance on the Race Hub show along with Austin Dillon, where they discussed the collision between Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez at Darlington, which has been in the news following the comments made by the two drivers.

When asked about the incident on the show, Knaus tried to do damage control as he called the collision between the two Chevy drivers 'unfortunate'.

“That’s unfortunate. I think on both cases right there,” Knaus said. “I don’t like the fact that we’re (Chevrolet) teammates and that we’re out there and we’re running into each other at any stage of the race. That’s really disappointing. We just got to keep working on it.”

Knaus added:

“And I think that that’s a lot of relationship-based. There’s some damage there that needs to get fixed and then you won’t be in that situation, right? I think there’s a little bit right there that we need some curing. And we’ll get to the root of that.”

When Keselowski was asked about his view on the collision between the two drivers, the #6 Ford driver diverted the topic towards Knaus, saying:

“I see job security for Chad. Whenever there’s a lot of problems, you need people like Chad to come in and solve them. When people ask Chad, ‘What do you do?’ You’re like, ‘Well, I’m kind of a babysitter. Example 1.'”

Chad Knaus took the joke lightly, as he chuckled at Keselowski's reply.

Brad Keselowski expects intermediate ovals to be a challenge for RFK Racing

The RFK Racing duo starting their playoff campaign on a strong note as both drivers finished in the top six. Chris Buescher was classified third while Brad Keselowski finished three places lower.

While both drivers showed impressive pace at the 1.3-mile oval at Darlington, Keselowski expects the team to struggle on flatter and mile-and-a-half ovals in the remainder of the season.

"We seem to have really good cars for the superspeedways. The package that we have for the aero and the engines is really well put together and vice-versa for the flatter tracks, for the mile-and-a-half style tracks. That's going to be a challenge for us."

Nonetheless, Brad Keselowski was proud of their effort in the playoff opener as he hopes to build on the momentum for the following races.