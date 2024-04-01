Brad Keselowski discusses 'solid principles' behind Martin Truex Jr.’s axle torque sensor, previews future NASCAR implications

RFK Racing team co-owner Brad Keselowski recently discussed the significance of NASCAR's decision to install an axle torque sensor on Martin Truex Jr.'s #19 Toyota for the race weekend at Richmond Raceway.

The torque sensor will collect data to aid the research and development of engines, and manage engine costs. Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass speculated that NASCAR was seeking to bring parity between manufacturers but clarified that the governing body wasn't focused on that.

Veteran Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski believes there is plenty to learn from the data collected over the weekend at Richmond Raceway. The #6 Ford driver added that this experimentation will clear plenty of unknowns about the power unit.

Ahead of the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion told the media (via Bob Pockrass):

"There's questions as to how the power changes throughout the race with heat and conditions and fuel loads and so forth. This is gonna answer a lot of those questions."

Keselowski elaborated on the broader implications, emphasizing that these decisions were based on solid principles. He claimed that the data from the test would help cut development costs, potentially attracting new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and thereby contributing directly to the growth of the sport. He said:

"I understand the intitiative and why its being attempted for cost-cutting measures, that eventually could lead to more OEM entries. Which potentially could lead to a larger investment in the sport, that grows the sport for all of its fans and stakeholders. I think the first principles behind it are really solid but there is a lot of work to be done in between that."

Brad Keselowski explains how the data from Richmond will help in cost cutting

The RFK Racing co-owner also emphasized how the data from Martin Truex Jr.'s #19 Toyota could assist NASCAR in improving mileage and achieving parity between manufacturers in the sport. He explained that it could also advance NASCAR's cost-cutting measures.

Brad Keselowski said in the aforementioned interview:

"There is a lot of different things you could do with that data. Primarily you can use the data to level out the power levels of the cars across the manufacturers and a lot of different engine architectures. Potentially to cut some development costs and to add some mileage."

Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski line up seventh and 23rd on the grid for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, scheduled for March 31, at 7:00 PM ET.