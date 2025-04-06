Brad Keselowski disputes Chase Elliott’s take on throwback Darlington weekend: “We should be careful to not dismiss the fans” 

Brad Keselowski wasn't on board with Chase Elliott's recent comments about NASCAR's "Throwback Weekend" being outplayed. The driver and co-owner of the #6 RFK Racing Ford believe the sport's annual tradition at the Darlington Raceway brings fans, old and new, together and it isn't right to "dismiss" them.

When speaking to reporters on Saturday at Darlington, Elliott was asked if he felt the annual "Throwback Weekend" had lost its luster. The driver of the #9 made it known that he feels the tradition got old a while ago. The 2020 Cup Series champion's comments were brought to light by racing insider Dalton Hopkins via X, who wrote:

"'I feel like it got old 4-5 years ago. Not to be a downer. ... If we kept doing it down the road we're gonna be throwing it back to me in 2018. ... I think we've rode the horse to death.' - @chaseelliott when I asked about Throwback Weekend #NASCAR #Goodyear400"

This sparked a response from Keselowski, who made it known in a lengthy X post that he disagreed with Elliott's feelings on the tradition. The 2012 Cup Series champion recalled his experience of seeing fans around the racetrack and mentioned that he knows the weekend means more than unique paint schemes. Rather, it's about connecting new and old fans for an exciting weekend of racing.

While Keselowski acknowledged the difficulty in finding a quality throwback paint scheme, it should get in the way of what the weekend means.

"I went to the merchandise hauler just now where it hit me. Seeing the fans all dressed up in older gear reminded me Throwback weekend is much bigger than paint schemes. This weekend connects new and old fans to our sport’s history in multiple meaningful ways for everyone to enjoy. I understand the frustrations of trying to execute a great scheme, but also think we should be careful to not dismiss the fans that absolutely love this race," Brad Keselowski wrote.

Elliott will start 15th for Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington while Keselowski rolls off 20th. Keselowski has won at Darlington twice, including last year's spring race when he snapped a 110-race winless streak. Chase Elliott, meanwhile, is still seeking his first Cup win at "The Track Too Tough to Tame".

Brad Keselowski's heartfelt message to fans ahead of Darlington Cup race

Brad Keselowski during practice and qualifying for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway - Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski has always been a driver to take time out for the fans. On Sunday, prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, the driver of the #6 participated in an autograph signing at his merchandise trailer outside the track.

Keselowski took to Instagram to post a POV (point of view) video from his time signing autographs for his loyal fans. The former champion driver penned a six-word caption that read:

"The best fans in the world. 👊🏼"

Brad Keselowski is amid his fourth full-time season with RFK Racing, a team he co-owns with Jack Roush. His maiden win with the team came last spring at Darlington.

