Brad Keselowski drops 3-word reaction as the family announces “coming soon” news for fourth child

NASCAR driver and team owner Brad Keselowski announced the arrival of his fourth child with his wife Paige White with a social media post.

RFK Racing co-owner Keselowski has three children, daughters Scarlett and Autumn, and their son Maize, who was born in November 2023. On his Instagram stories on February 13, the No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver shared a picture of his three children with ultrasound pictures and wrote:

"6 for 6."

Source: @bradkeselowski on Instagram

Keselowski also shared a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Keselowski party of 6, coming soon!"

Meanwhile, Keselowski finished the last Cup Series season in 13th place. He was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 16. When he broke a 110-race winless streak at Darlington in 2024, Keselowski spoke about success as a father.

"Once you become a father, one of the things that nobody can really tell you, or at least they didn’t tell me or I wasn’t listening, is the impact of your success and being able to see it through the eyes of your own children and to know that it commands some level of respect and validation from them for years to come and hopefully through their whole entire life. As a father, you want your kids to think you’re a badass, and to see that actually happen is pretty cool," Brad Keselowski said (via NASCAR.com).

That was Keselowski's first win for RFK Racing, the team he joined as driver and owner in 2022 after leaving Team Penske.

The team expanded its Cup Series lineup and added a third full-time car for the 2025 NASCAR season. Ryan Preece will drive the No. 60 Ford Mustang with Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

"The only gift I know you want" - Brad Keselowski's wife on 'birthday week'

Brad Keselowski turned 41 this Wednesday, February 12 and his wife Paige White shared a birthday message for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion on X.

"Happy Happy Birthday to our favorite guy! We love you @keselowski 🎉 . I’m wishing you the biggest birthday week yet with the only gift I know you want 🏁," Paige wrote.

The two have been married since 2017 and also celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on February 10.

The 41-year-old will race for his team at the NASCAR Cup Series opener event, the Daytona 500 this Sunday. Keselowski qualified 16th during the single-car qualifying session on Wednesday night and will race at the Duel race on Thursday.

Brad Keselowski will work with his crew chief from Team Penske this season, Jeremy Bullins who took over from Matt McCall.

