Brad Keselowski drops emotional message on lifelong Daytona 500 pursuit: "I hope today is the day I stop chasing"

RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski has achieved nearly everything there is to achieve in NASCAR. He has won championships in both the Cup and Xfinity Series and has won close to 40 races in both classes. However, the one achievement that means more than anything for him is winning the Daytona 500. On Saturday, Keselowski recently shared a heartfelt message from his children, reflecting on his relentless pursuit of this dream and his desire to finally fulfill it.

Brad Keselowski is the proud father of three children; daughters Scarlett and Autumn, and his youngest child, son Maize Keselowski, with his wife, Paige. His children, often seen cheering him on at the racetrack, are a source of inspiration and motivation.

In a video highlighting their dad's successful career, Keselowski's children shared a beautiful message telling him how he teaches them to never give up and that they would love him regardless if he wins or loses on the track. Scarlett Keselowski read the following message to her dad:

"My dad has always taught us to chase our dreams and shows us every day what it means to never give up on what you believe in. Winning the Daytona 500 is a dream he's been working on his entire career. He's never stopped pushing no matter the challenges. Dad, I know you're ready, chase your dream. But win or lose, we'll be here when you cross the finish line. We love you, Love Scarlett, Autumn, and Maize."

Keselowski shared the message from his children on X, saying how he wants today to be the day when he finally achieves his dream of winning the Great American Race:

"I’ve chased this dream for years. I hope today is the day I stop chasing. #6NeverQuits," he wrote.

While Keselowski is entering his 16th attempt at the Daytona 500, he might still have a lot more attempts than he originally thought.

Brad Keselowski shares thoughts on his retirement plans

NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

Turning 41 on February 12, Brad Keselowski is now the third-oldest driver among active NASCAR Cup Series competitors. It’s natural for the fans and the media to wonder if he has given any thought to his retirement. However, Keselowski has made it clear that stepping away from racing is not on his radar just yet.

In a recent conversation, he acknowledged that his growing family is a key factor steering his career decisions. Keselowski recently revealed that his household is set to expand to six members, emphasizing the financial responsibilities of raising a family. When asked if plans to continue racing, he humorously responded:

“I mean, if I keep having kids, I might need to.”

“I have a lot of desire, as much if not more. I have my family, my kids, and there’s a lot of this discourse around when a driver has kids that they lose some hunger and all this other stuff. Like to me, I feel like I’ve experienced the opposite," Brad Keselowski was quoted as saying by NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski's last win came at Darlington in May 2024 breaking a 110-race winless streak. The 41-year-old will be hoping to finally take his children to victory lane at the Daytona International Speedway and kick off his season by qualifying for the playoffs in the very first official race.

