Brad Keselowski explains how a Democrat can likely pursue NASCAR to pour $300M into Fontana short-track revival

Brad Keselowski shared a way to fund the proposed $300 million investment at the Fontana Speedway without burdening the local communities. On his podcast, Backstretch Banter, the driver and co-owner of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, recounted a recent conversation with Fontana's democratic representative about how legislation can support the investment.

Keselowski recently visited Washington D.C., as part of the National Motorsports Coalition and the Congressional Motorsports Caucus. He was joined by fellow drivers Toni Breidinger, Rajah Caruth, and NASCAR legend Richard Petty to discuss the sport's future.

During a podcast episode released on Thursday, April 10, Keselowski revealed his conversation with Fontana's Rep. Norma Torres.

"The Motorsports Caucus key initiative is to make it so that NASCAR can invest in racetracks .... and does not take money from the community, but also does not get taxed for their investment on their facilities," Keselowski said.

“Which is really important because if you’re going to put like $100M into a facility, which is candidly, more than that for some of these facilities is what they need to stay up with the times. Like, you don’t want to take that hit, plus the taxes on top of that. So, it allows them to make critical investments in infrastructure,” he added.

The Auto Club Speedway in Fontana has been home to NASCAR races since 1997. The National Series last raced at the two-mile track in 2023 for the Pala Casino 400. As the checkered flag fell, Kyle Busch crossed the finish line to post his first win with Richard Childress Racing. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished the race in seventh.

Plans to convert the D-shaped oval into a half-mile short track were proposed, but the project is currently on hold due to cost concerns.

Brad Keselowski's take on Donald Trump's tariffs potentially hurting NASCAR

The Donald Trump administration's recent tariff plans have opened discussions on their potential impact on NASCAR. However, Brad Keselowski said he doesn't foresee major disruptions to the sport since many of their parts are sourced from inside the United States.

Reflecting upon the same, Keselowski shared his take during a press briefing at Darlington Raceway on April 5.

"A lot of our single-source parts come from here in the United States. I don't know a lot of them that don't. It doesn't mean they're not affected, whether that be raw materials or so forth. At this point in time, I don't see there being a drastic effect for us," he said (via NASCAR insider Kyle Dalton).

Expand Tweet

On April 2, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on imported automobiles and key automotive parts like engines, transmissions, and electrical components. While the move is a major blow for the U.S automotive industry, its potential effects on NASCAR are yet to be realized.

On the racing side, Brad Keselowski is set to compete in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.

