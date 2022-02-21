Brad Keselowski explains what happened when Harrison Burton spun out at Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski expected to go into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series on a high. The 38-year-old even went fastest at the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 to earn a position in the second row for Sunday’s Daytona 500. His race, however, didn’t fare as well on his expectations as he would have expected.

Benjamin A. White @sidedrafting_



- Cindric is one of the best all around drivers in the garage.

- Wallace & Blaney are excellent superspeedway racers.

- Brad Keselowski ran into everything except the beer vendor tents.

- The rear suspensions are fragile.

- Best 500 since 2016 Final #DAYTONA500 thoughts:- Cindric is one of the best all around drivers in the garage.- Wallace & Blaney are excellent superspeedway racers.- Brad Keselowski ran into everything except the beer vendor tents.- The rear suspensions are fragile.- Best 500 since 2016 Final #DAYTONA500 thoughts:- Cindric is one of the best all around drivers in the garage.- Wallace & Blaney are excellent superspeedway racers.- Brad Keselowski ran into everything except the beer vendor tents.- The rear suspensions are fragile.- Best 500 since 2016

The RFK Racing driver grabbed headlines post-race less for his racing and more for his contributions to two major incidents during the race. In the first incident, which took place on lap 41, Keselowski was seen giving then-leader Harrison Burton’s car #21 a shove which ended with the latter spinning down the road.

Speaking of the incident, Keselowski said:

“I was just pushing and it just turned sideways and spun immediately out. I don’t know what happened there. It was a shame to see it. I hate it for him. I was trying to help him win the stage and certainly didn’t want to see him spin out.”

Car #6’s shove of Burton saw the debutant spinning and collecting William Byron’s car #24. The incident also took the cars of Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Busch as well, out of contention.

Rob @RTPII59 Harrison Burton upside down...he's ok.. Harrison Burton upside down...he's ok.. https://t.co/RDGDoPDsEK

Meanwhile, Burton was rather moderate in his view of Keselowski’s shove on-track, saying:

“Obviously, I’m not questioning Brad’s ability, but I think he just got a little wide on my right side and kind of shot me on the inside there. We were working good together up to that point.”

Brad Keselowski’s Daytona 500 performance

Although Brad Keselowski was involved in a pair of separate incidents, the driver managed to salvage his Daytona 500 race and come a respectable 9th. Meanwhile, his team-mate Chris Buescher didn’t make it as well, coming in at 16th.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Brad Keselowski on his win in Duel No. 1 at Daytona! Retweet to congratulate Brad Keselowski on his win in Duel No. 1 at Daytona! https://t.co/sFtHpyMuc8

Both drivers had earlier topped their respective duels on Thursday. Keselowski went fastest in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 starting from 9th position, while Buescher topped the Duel 2 starting from an even lower 14th. Their performance gave Rousch Fenway Keselowski Racing a night of joy, however, that wasn’t to be replicated come Sunday.

Edited by Anurag C