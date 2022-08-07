"The sport needs more penalties" - Brad Keselowski feels NASCAR should hand out penalties 'like candy'

NASCAR has been handing out penalties without mercy so far this season, but Brad Keselowski feels they aren’t enough claiming it should hand them out like candy. The RFK Racing co-owner is one of the drivers who has been highly affected as far as penalties are considered.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass From a media session earlier this week: Brad Keselowski on penalties and why NASCAR should issue more. From a media session earlier this week: Brad Keselowski on penalties and why NASCAR should issue more. https://t.co/buhB6sT7v4

As the season started, NASCAR debuted a new car with new and strict rules that attracted tough penalties. To show seriousness on matters concerning the rulebook, NASCAR used Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford Mustang as an example in the season’s early stages.

NASCAR was clear on not modifying single-source parts, but the #6 Ford Mustang for RFK violated this rule, following which the motorsport association slapped Keselowski with an L2-level penalty.

The penalty deducted 100 driver points and 100 owners’ points; in case he gets to the playoffs, 10 points will be deducted. Keselowski's team tried to appeal the case but lost the appeal, meaning the penalty is still on. Since then, the Michigan native has been facing rough weekends, and the best he has finished is 7th place in New Hampshire.

NASCAR @NASCAR NEWS: NASCAR issues deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team for modifying a single source supplied part.



Crew chief Matt McCall has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four races. NEWS: NASCAR issues deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team for modifying a single source supplied part.Crew chief Matt McCall has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four races. https://t.co/6m9PR38R6J

Despite these intense penalties, Brad Keselowski still thinks the sport needs more penalties. Speaking to the media, he stated that NASCAR should hand them like candy. He said:

“I personally think the sport needs more penalties and NASCAR should be handing them out like candy right now to get control of the garage.”

Brad Keselowski seems to have accepted the outcome after losing the appeal, and in fact, he urged NASCAR to hand over more penalties for drivers crossing the line. The association recently smacked Michael McDowell, a Ford driver for FrontRow Motorsports, with the same penalty. On top of that, Denny Hamlin was slapped with a different penalty, denying him a win at Pocono.

Minimal chances for Brad Keselowski’s team to contest 2022 championship

According to Brad Keselowski, drivers have played many games in previous years, and it is time for the games to end.

Keselowski will return to his home track this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, where he’s hoping for positive results. As a driver and team owner, he seems to have a lot on his plate, trying to figure out how the team will move to the next level and still trying to figure out how to improve on his performances.

Both RFK cars sit out the playoffs, with only four races in the regular season. This means RFK might not contest the 2022 championship. Currently, he ranks 29th in drivers with 336 points, meaning he’s in a must-win position to get to the playoffs. Chris Buescher, on the other hand, ranks 23rd with 415 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far