Brad Keselowski finds unique sponsor for 2023 NASCAR Chicago street race

Brad Keselowski has announced a multi-year partnership with Elk Grove Village as the new primary sponsor for his #6 Ford Mustang at the 2023 Chicago Street race. The 38-year-old driver has already made some moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Keselowski announced the news on Monday, October 17 during the Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing and Technology Expo. RFK Racing revealed the new look of their #6 car for the 2023 Chicago Street race on their official social media accounts.

The #6 car featured a red, white, and blue scheme with the Elk Grove Village logo on the hood. There will also be a bold text reading “MakersWanted.org” on the sides of the car.

In a statement, Mayor Craig Johnson said:

“Elk Grove Village is home to the largest industrial park in North America. We’re surrounded by incredible transportation options and our town works hard to make this a destination for businesses. Partnering with RFK for a marquee race allows us to reach a huge audience with a partner that shares a passion in American business and manufacturing.”

The deal with Brad Keselowski continues Elk Grove Village’s role in sporting events. It has also been the title sponsor for college football’s Bahamas Bowl in 2018 and 2019. It was also a key supporter of USA Track and field, USA Wrestling, and USA Triathlon at the 2020 Summer Games.

"We're proud to carry Elk Grove Village with us on board the No. 6 Ford"- Brad Keselowski

The Chicago Street race is set to become one of the most distinctive races in NASCAR Cup Series history and will be held on July 4, 2023.

After signing a deal with Elk Grove Village for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street race, Brad Keselowski is feeling proud to carry the unique sponsor on his #6 Ford car and is thrilled about it.

Keselowski said:

“This is a one-of-a-kind partnership and one I am especially thrilled about. Mayor Johnson and his team and residents of Elk Grove have a clear handle on the manufacturing industry, and have shown through many examples ways in which they give back to the community and surrounding areas.”

Brad continued:

“The Chicago race next year will be one of the most anticipated events in our sport’s history, and we’re proud to carry Elk Grove Village with us on board the No. 6 Ford.”

Catch Brad Keselowski at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

